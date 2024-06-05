“Arsenal would destroy the opposition” - Bacary Sagna names Manchester United star Gunners must sign this summer

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna believes that the Gunners should look to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford in the summer.

However, the England international hasn't had the best of seasons with the Red Devils. This campaign, he made 43 appearances across competitions, bagging eight goals and five assists.

Despite this, Sagna claims that such a signing would be a real statement, and he told CoinPoker (via Metro):

"I would love to see Marcus Rashford at Arsenal. I think if you added Rashford to their attack, with the peace that he has, they would destroy the opposition. Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal's rivals.

"Rashford is so quick. I think having Rashford would enable them to have more variety in attack and I would love to see Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford in the same team, pressing with so much intensity."

He added:

"It would be a brilliant capture and I think there is room in the squad for a player of Rashford's ability because Gabriel Jesus won't be able to play every game and Kai Havertz can also play in a number of roles."

Although Sagna wishes for Rashford to join the Gunners, French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with interest in the wide player. Additionally, he predominantly operates off the left flank despite Sagna's suggestions that he could play down the middle.

Even if the 26-year-old secured a move to north London, game time under Mikel Arteta would not be guaranteed. With Leandro Trossard's emergence this season and competition from Gabriel Martinelli already on the left flank, Rashford may find it difficult.

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are reportedly willing to activate RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko's release clause amid interested from Manchester United and Arsenal. According to the Evening Standard, the Blues could jump the queue and activate the player's £56m release clause (via 90 min).

This could be detrimental to Manchester United, who are desperately in need of a striker. Rasmus Hojlund scored just 10 Premier League goals in the 2023/24 campaign, and Anthony Martial has left the club.

Amid these issues, the Red Devils are probably in need of a striker more than their English rivals. Sesko made 42 appearances across competitions this season for his German employers, bagging 18 goals and two assists.

A move to the Emirates may be most tempting to Sesko, given the Gunners are closer to winning top honors over Manchester United or Chelsea.