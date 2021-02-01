Five potential center-backs that Liverpool could sign before deadline day

Deadline day for the January transfer window is just around the corner, and it could turn into a busy one for Liverpool. The Reds were already in a dire situation after losing key players like Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez at the back, and with the new setbacks concerning Fabinho and the injury-prone Joel Matip, Liverpool could be on the lookout for potential center-backs.

Speaking in his virtual press conference ahead of the West Ham game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted about doing business in the transfer window.

Klopp on CB transfer possibility: I don't know, but we will try. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 29, 2021

Here, we take a look at five potential transfer targets for Liverpool.

#1 – Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal has been keen on offloading Mustafi, who no longer fits in Mikel Arteta's plans. The German center-back has only nine appearances in all competitions this season. The world cup winner with Germany might not be the most exciting transfer news that the fans are looking forward to, but it could prove to be profitable business for the Reds given their current situation.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jermaine Jenas was more in favor of the Arsenal defender acting as a short term replacement, as he stated, "Let’s just say that stopgap was Sokratis who came in or Mustafi. A center-half out there who’s not getting a game."

Liverpool could stabilize their crumbling defense and get through the remainder of the season by using Mustafi's Premier League experience.

#2 – Sven Botman

Sven Botman could be on Klopp's transfer list.

Sven Botman has been on Liverpool's list for quite some time now. The young 21-year old, with his imposing physique and impressive technical ability, could fit into Jurgen Klopp’s plans perfectly.

396 players have contested 20+ duels in Ligue 1 so far this season, Sven Botman has the highest success rate:



◎ 143 contested

◎ 105 duels won

◉ 73.4% success rate



Lille don't seem to miss. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TiNMWFfTQh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2021

With Joel Matip’s injury being an ever-growing concern, Botman could seal his place as a future center-back partner to Virgil Van Dijk. It will be a deal that the young star in the making could find difficult to refuse.

Klopp could renew interest in Kabak.

It’s not the first time that Liverpool have shown interest in the Schalke center-back. Schalke are currently fighting a relegation battle in the Bundesliga and Liverpool could be waiting until the end of the season to close in on a less expensive Kabak.

Despite Schalke's struggles in the Bundesliga, Kabak continues to shine as someone who can carry the ball and move it on, while also winning duels both on the ground and in the air. He certainly has an aura that could catch the eyes of the recruitment team on Merseyside.

With Fabinho and Matip facing a spell on the sidelines and Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams’s inexperience being an issue, an early bid for Kabak might not come as a surprise.

#4 – Eder Militao

Eder Militao could rejoin Sadio Mane and co this season.

Currently, Eder Militao is Real Madrid’s third-choice center-back, which means that they would be unlikely to let the Brazilian go. A loan move, though, could interest both parties.

The 22-year old's spell at Porto was highly rated to the extent that he was considered amongst the best young defenders on the continent. Liverpool were since then interested in the young defender who instead preferred a move to the Spanish giants.

It could be a complicated deal though, given the not-so-cordial relationship between the two clubs post the Champions League final in Kyiv.

#5 – Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate could be the surprise signing for the Reds.

Konate might not have been the first choice for the Reds. Instead, Jurgen Klopp’s main interest has been his RB Leipzig teammate, Dayot Upamecano, but striking a deal with him looks unlikely this transfer window.

There have been whispers around the street that Klopp seems to have moved over to Konate. The 21-year-old might help solve the defensive issue without breaking the bank for the Reds.