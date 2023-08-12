"Five years of a true dream for me and my family" - Fred bids emotional farewell to Manchester United as he joins Turkish giants

Fred has penned a heartfelt message to Manchester United fans as he confirms his departure to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 30-year-old has left Old Trafford for the Super Lig outfit in a €15 million package deal. The Brazilian midfielder had been a Red Devils for five years after arriving at the club in 2018.

Fred has taken to Instagram to thank Manchester United for his 'dream' spell with the Premier League giants. He captioned a heartwarming video of some of his most memorable moments with the club:

"Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club. Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games."

The Brazil international continued by explaining how he and his family have lived out a dream during his time at United:

"It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!"

Fred made 213 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists. He won his only trophy with the club last February when his former side won the Carabao Cup.

He was an extremely popular figure in the Old Trafford dressing room due to his positive demeanor. He joins a Fenerbahce side who are also keeping tabs on his former teammate Anthony Martial's situation.

Scott McTominay is set to stay at Manchester United following Fred's exit

McTominay is expected to stay.

It appears that Ten Hag had eyed either one of Fred or Scott McTominay to depart this summer, and it was the Brazilian. Reports claim that the Manchester United boss is now keen on keeping the Scottish midfielder at Old Trafford.

McTominay, 26, was the subject of a £30 million (€35 million) bid from West Ham United. However, the Red Devils rejected this and he now looks set to form part of Ten Hag's midfield heading into the new season.

The Scotland international lost his starting place in the Manchester United side last season following Casemiro's arrival. He featured 39 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

However, McTominay's versatility could be key for Ten Hag as he looks to challenge not only in the Premier League but also in the UEFA Champions League.