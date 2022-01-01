Flamengo in talks to sign Barcelona outcast: Reports

Brazilian giants Flamengo have reportedly expressed their desire to sign goalkeeper Norberto Murara Neto from Barcelona in the January transfer window. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has himself shown a desire to join the Brazilian club and has communicated the same to the Barcelona board.

The Spanish club are also looking to offload a few players as they struggle with their financial crisis. According to reports from SPORT, Flamengo has engaged Neto's agent for a possible move to Brazil as early as possible.

Neto started in seven La Liga games for Barcelona last year when Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was recovering from an injury. Neto conceded a goal in almost every match and was replaced as soon as Ter Stegen was deemed fit to play.

Ever since his arrival at Camp Nou in 2019 from Valencia, Neto has been second choice after Andre Ter Stegen. The Brazilian international has only made 19 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions. Before Barcelona, Neto played for Juventus, Valencia, and Fiorentina. However, the Brazilian goalkeeper only has one national cap to his name.

Diago Alves has been the first choice goalkeeper for Flamengo so far. The 36-year-old has been a regular player in the Brazilian club's starting 11. The club are now looking to replace the old horse with Barcelona's second fiddle, Neto. It will be a good move for Neto as he will get more game time with the Brazilian club.

Apart from Neto, Flamengo is also trying to agree on a deal for Philippe Coutinho. He has also had a not-so-good outing since leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2018. He has made 106 appearances for Blaugrana, scoring 54 goals and assisting 45.

Coutinho has also gained interest from Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Coutinho is looking for regular game time as 29-year-old wishes to feature in the Brazilian squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This could be his last chance to play for his national side in the most important event of Football.

Former Poland manager Paulo Sousa to join Brazilian club Flamengo

Portuguese manager Paulo Sousa has left Poland's national team to join Brazilian giants Flamengo as manager on Wednesday. Sousa requested Poland's football federation to relieve him from his duties shortly after the offer from Flamengo was introduced. Poland FA President Cezary Kulesza termed Sousa's request 'extremely irresponsible' and terminated his contract with the national team.

After accepting the offer from Flamengo, Sousa issued a message to the club's fanbase on Twitter. He promised to bring more trophies during his time at the club. Sousa said:

“It is with pride and satisfaction that I am to represent a club as incomparably great as Flamengo. It is time to work hard together to bring joy and trophies.”

