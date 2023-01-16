Florentino Perez regrets signing Rudiger and identifies 2 players who can replace him at Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly regrets the signing of defender Antonio Rudiger and is now identifying potential replacements for the German international.

According to El Nacional, Perez is considering a move for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar or Villareal's Pau Torres as replacements for Rudiger.

ElNacional.cat @elnacionalcat Confirma les pitjors sospites de Florentino Pérez en signar un pèssim partit contra el Barça

Rudiger joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer after his tenure at Stamford Bridge ended. However, he has so far failed to live up to expectations in the Spanish capital.

The defender has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, and his performances have been heavily criticized by fans and analysts. He has made only 22 appearances for Los Blancos since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The recent criticism of the German international comes after a humiliating 3-1 loss in the Spanish Supercopa final against arch-rivals Barcelona on January 15. With David Alaba out due to injury, Ancelotti picked Rudiger in central defense alongside Eder Militao.

Rudiger's error cost the team dearly, leading to Gavi's opening goal in the first half. The Blaugrana banked on the early momentum to score two more before Real scored a consolation goal through Karim Benzema in the game's dying minutes.

Manu Heredia @ManuHeredia21



📽️

El error de Rüdiger en la salida y el temple de Gavi para definir. Gana el Barça el Clásico con este gol

As a result, Perez is reportedly looking for a new defender to strengthen the team's back-line. Skriniar and Torres are both highly rated defenders who have impressed in recent seasons.

Milan Skriniar is a Slovakian centre-back who has been a key player for Inter Milan since joining the club in 2017. He is known for his physicality, aerial ability, and defensive positioning and is considered one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Pau Torres, on the other hand, is a Spanish centre-back who plays for Villareal. He has been one of the standout performers for the Yellow Submarines in recent seasons and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on numerous occasions.

Real Madrid not looking to sign any players in the winter transfer window despite poor results after World Cup break - Reports

According to MARCA, Real Madrid will not be signing any players during the January transfer window. The club has stated that there is no room for change and that the current poor physical condition of the team is the main reason behind the disappointing run of form.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Neither signings nor drastic decisions, Real Madrid will not sign any players in January. The club maintains that there is no room for changes and that it is all due to a bad physical moment of the team. @marca

Los Blancos have had a difficult start to the second half of the season after the World Cup break, struggling to find consistency on the pitch. The team has suffered several injuries, resulting in a lack of depth in certain positions.

Despite recent setbacks, the club maintains that the current squad can succeed without adding new players and manager Carlo Ancelotti has complete faith in his squad.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Last 10 Real Madrid games:



4 wins

2 draws

4 defeats

18 goals scored

4 wins
2 draws
4 defeats
18 goals scored
15 goals conceded

The decision comes as a surprise to many, as fans expected Real Madrid to make some moves in the transfer market to strengthen the team.

