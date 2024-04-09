"Foden masterclass and Bellingham disasterclass" - X reacts as Real Madrid and Manchester City draw in 'bonkers' six-goal thriller in UCL Q/F

Real Madrid and Manchester City conjured up another UEFA Champions League classic as the two European giants settled on a 3-3 draw tonight (April 9).

This was the third consecutive season Madrid and City met in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition. The first leg of the two sides' quarterfinal tie at the Santiago Bernabeu well and truly lived up to expectations.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham were surprisingly quiet but their teams certainly weren't. It was an incredible game for the neutral that you couldn't take your eyes off.

Manchester City raced into an early lead in just the second minute thanks to Bernardo Silva's quick thinking. The Portuguese playmaker saw Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin out of position and struck a clever free kick to open the scoring.

The Bernabeu was stunned into silence but the hosts reacted well and staged a remarkable turnaround. Their equalizer arrived in the 12th minute when Eduardo Camavinga tried his luck at goal.

The French midfielder's effort took a hefty deflection off Ruben Dias and the ball wrongfooted Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. It was a vital goal and Carlo Ancelotti's men took just two minutes to add another.

Rodrygo linked up with Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid broke forward. The latter sent a superb ball into his compatriot's path and he glided his way into the City box before poking home past Ortega.

Manchester City would've been infuriated to head in at halftime 2-1 down as they dominated possession but lacked a killer instinct. That was until Phil Foden stepped up to the fore as he's done on so many occasions this season.

Foden scored an unbelievable goal in the 66th minute to level matters. The ball fell to John Stones on the edge of the box and he passed to his English teammate. The in-form attacker struck home with a powerful effort into the top corner that gave Lunin no chance.

Pep Guardiola's reigning European champions turned things around and took a 3-2 lead just five minutes later. It was another incredible goal but this time from an unlikely source as Josko Gvardiol bagged his first goal for Manchester City.

Gvardiol was given acres of space on the edge of the box with Toni Kroos surprisingly not closing the Croatian down. The young defender bent a neat right-footed strike past Lunin.

The extraordinary goals didn't stop there and it was Real Madrid's turn to find the net in the 79th minute. This might have been the pick of the bunch from Federico Valverde who volleyed home his side's second equalizer of the night to make it 3-3.

It means neither side has the advantage heading to City's Etihad next Wednesday (April 17). Guardiola might be the happier manager given his men will be at home in the second leg.

One fan highlighted how Bellingham's quiet night for Real Madrid contrasted with Foden's excellent showing for Manchester City:

"Foden masterclass and Bellingham distasterclass in the same game at the Bernabeu.

Another fan gave a glowing assessment of the game:

"We made the right decision to watch Madrid City, this is bonkers."

Here's how other fans reacted to another Champions League classic between Real Madrid and Manchester City:

"Haaland always ghosts against big teams," one fan insisted.

"This Madrid/City game is unreal! another fan remarked.

"Bro, is this Madrid City game the highest quality football match this sport's ever seen? another fan asked.

"Big game frauds?" one fan mocked Haaland and Bellingham.

"The Madrid & City game shows you that there are good players and there are top top top players bro. Those 2 teams are TOP!" one fan pointed out.

Rio Ferdinand chooses between Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Rio Ferdinand is a fan of the pair.

Vinicius and Haaland failed to get on the scoresheet in tonight's enthralling 3-3 draw. The duo are viewed as two of European football's greatest attackers who have lit up the Champions League.

Rio Ferdinand was given the difficult task of choosing between the Real Madrid winger and the Manchester City striker. The Manchester United icon said (via TNT Sports):

"If it was goals, I would go Haaland but as a player, I would go, Vinicius."

Vinicius, 23, has shone this season with three goals and six assists in seven Champions League games. The Real Madrid star provided the assist for Valverde's incredible volley to ensure he got a goal contribution to his name.

Haaland, 23, was the Champions League's top scorer last season and has impressed this campaign. Manchester City's irrepressible frontman has managed six goals and one assist in eight games.

