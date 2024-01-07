"Foden might genuinely be the best player", "Winning the league again" - Fans on X react as Manchester City defeat Huddersfield in FA Cup fixture

Fans jubilantly reacted on X after Manchester City dismantled Huddersfield Town 5-0 in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad on Sunday, December 7.

Pep Guardiola and Co. got off to a disappointing start in their quest to retain the FA Cup. Manuel Akanji limped off with an injury in the 18th minute after a heavy challenge by Alex Matos. However, Phil Foden broke the deadlock 15 minutes later with a fine finish after Julian Alvarez's effort deflected into his path.

Manchester City doubled their advantage four minutes later after Alvarez just about tapped the ball into the bottom-left corner. The hosts continued their dominance in the second half and were rewarded after Oscar Bobb's cross deflected off Ben Jackson into the back of the net in the 58th minute.

Foden completed his brace seven minutes with a stellar finish into the far corner. Kevin De Bruyne made a successful return to the pitch after a five-month injury to assist Jeremy Doku for City's fifth goal of the day. The Cityzens have now qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Reacting to the game, one fan posted on X:

"Foden might genuinely be the best player in the world right now wtf"

Another fan chimed in:

"City are winning the league again, sooner we all accept it the better"

Manchester City vs Huddersfield: Who was the Player of the Match?

Manchester City conveyed their strength on the pitch by thrashing Huddersfield 5-0 to book their spot in the FA Cup fourth round. Let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was.

As per FotMob, Phil Foden was given the highest rating of any player on the pitch (9.0). The 23-year-old star scored a brilliant brace, completed 60 out of his 67 attempted passes with an accuracy of 90 percent, and created one big chance.

In addition, Foden landed all three of his shots on target, made eight touches in the opposition box, and completed four of his attempted six long balls. The England international has been in fine form for Manchester City this season, posting 11 goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The Cityzens next face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. James' Park on Saturday, January 13.