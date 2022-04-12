"Football always has surprises" - Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic admits he is drawing inspiration from Real Madrid's incredible Champions League comeback

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed that he is taking inspiration from many Champions League comebacks, including Real Madrid’s spectacular triumph over Wolfsburg in 2015-16.

The Blues endured a 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday (6 April). With a two-goal deficit to overturn, Thomas Tuchel’s side will travel to Madrid for the return leg on Tuesday night (12 April).

The reigning European champions will need to produce something extraordinary to progress to the semi-finals, and Kovacic knows where to draw inspiration from.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra “Nothing and no one can separate us from Real Madrid and Madridismo. Come tomorrow with your Madrid flags to the Bernabéu.”



The Ultra Sur will be present tomorrow to greet the Real Madrid bus 90 minutes before the match vs Chelsea. “Nothing and no one can separate us from Real Madrid and Madridismo. Come tomorrow with your Madrid flags to the Bernabéu.”The Ultra Sur will be present tomorrow to greet the Real Madrid bus 90 minutes before the match vs Chelsea. #UCL ❗️ “Nothing and no one can separate us from Real Madrid and Madridismo. Come tomorrow with your Madrid flags to the Bernabéu.”The Ultra Sur will be present tomorrow to greet the Real Madrid bus 90 minutes before the match vs Chelsea. #UCL https://t.co/TCaKUR3aKM

The former Real Madrid player has insisted that he is reminiscing about Los Merengues’ comeback win over Wolfsburg in 2015-16. At the time, Madrid themselves were on the receiving end of a 2-0 first-leg defeat but turned it around with a 3-0 win at home in the return fixture.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Madrid, the Croatian revealed what he thought of his team’s chances against his former employers. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“There are many comebacks that I can draw inspiration from. I remember when we lost 2-0 against Wolfsburg with Real Madrid and then at the Bernabéu we came back 3-0. Chelsea lost 3-1 against Napoli and then came back. Football has always surprises.”

Thomas Tuchel used Kovacic as a substitute in last Wednesday’s first leg at Stamford Bridge. It would not be surprising if the German opts to use the brilliant and energetic midfielder from the first minute at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic heaps praise on Real Madrid maestro Luka Modric

Compatriots and family friends Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric will once again square off in the Champions League on Tuesday. Speaking to the press, Kovacic took some time out to laud his childhood favorite Modric.

The central midfielder said of his senior:

“It’s hard to stop him because he’s a fantastic player. I admire him because when I was a kid he played for my favorite team, Dinamo Zagreb. Now that we’re friends, I admire him even more.”

Kovacic then touched upon the 36-year-old’s exemplary professionalism, admitting it was better to have him as a teammate than a rival.

The Football Culture @m59173145 Matteo Kovacic on why Luka Modric is still so good:



"It is because he loves football so much. He lives it everyday." Matteo Kovacic on why Luka Modric is still so good:"It is because he loves football so much. He lives it everyday." https://t.co/oW7TgLSzPR

The former Real Madrid main concluded by saying:

“He has always been as good as he is now. Why is he so good? He loves football and he is a professional every day. It was nice to see him the other day and play against him. I always prefer to have him in my team, but tomorrow we will try to win and go to the next round.”

Modric has made 36 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three times and providing eight assists. Kovacic, on the other hand, has featured in 38 games in the current campaign, registering two goals and five assists.

