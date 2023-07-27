Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez's remarks following the Gunners' 5-3 win over the Blaugrana in a friendly on Wednesday (July 26).

The two giants of European football locked horns against each other in a pre-season friendly, which turned out to be a nailbiting thriller. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez criticised Arsenal players for being too competitive in a friendly. He also accused the Gunners of making too many fouls, saying (as quoted by Barca Universal):

"The intensity that Arsenal put was not normal. Too many fouls for a friendly. I understand that everyone wants to win, but I told Arteta that it looked like a Champions League match. The intensity that they put was too high.”

However, Arteta has defended his players and insisted that it's only natural for players to be competitive, especially when they're playing in front of a huge crowd:

“It got really competitive for a friendly match – after the first tackle, after the first goal. Obviously, in front of 70,000 fans, it helps to create an atmosphere.

"They are elite players, and all want to win, and at the end, it got a bit too much at times for a friendly, to be fair. But, I think, we showed all the people that came to watch the game that it was really good.”

The Arsenal boss added:

“At the end of the day, football belongs to the players. We’re playing in front of 70-80,000 people, and when it comes down to it, as soon as the game starts, they’ll rebel against the coaches and do what they want as soon as there’s the first foul, as soon as there’s the first game, they’ll start getting intense, and they’ll start playing.”

Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona in the lead in the seventh minute before Bukayo Saka equalised in the 13th. Raphinha got on the scoresheet to restore the Blaugrana's lead in the 34th minute.

Kai Havertz put the north London giants back on level terms before Leandro Trossard bagged a brace to put the Gunners 4-2 ahead. Ferran Torres reduced arrears in the 88th minute before Fabio Vieira confirmed victory for Arteta's side.

Xavi provides injury update on 2 Barcelona stars after Arsenal defeat

Xavi has provided an update on the fitness of two players following the Blaugrana's defeat against Arsenal in the friendly.

The La Liga champions missed Gavi and Clement Lenglet. Xavi provided an injury update on the duo (via Barca Universal):

"Gavi didn't play due to some back pain. Lenglet also has discomfort."

Gavi has become an integral part of Barcelona at just 18. He made 49 appearances across competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Lenglet, meanwhile, is out of favour and spent the last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. The Frenchman has been linked with a permanent switch to Spurs and Olympique Marseille this summer (via Football Transfers).