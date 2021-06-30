Football expert claims Inter Milan are not interested in signing Arsenal full-back

Football expert Gabriele Marcotti has explained that Inter Milan are not in a position to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer owing to their financial difficulties and their system.

Inter have appointed Simone Inzaghi as their manager after Antonio Conte left the club following a title-winning season.

Conte left because the club wanted to reduce their wage bill, and the Italian did not want to be a part of a club with decreasing ambitions.

Hector Bellerin goal vs Chelsea (19/20) pic.twitter.com/GSZdDmvwbL — Best Arsenal Goals (@BestAFCGoals) January 21, 2020

Inter Milan are likely to sell one or two of their star players to ensure they lower their wage bill and recoup some money to offset the losses incurred due to COVID-19.

Arsenal want to get rid of some of their players, but for different reasons. Mikel Arteta wants to stamp his authority on the squad, and to do that Arsenal will need to sell first and then reinvest.

Marcotti says Inter Milan will not sign Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin

Bellerin is one of several players who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, with Inter Milan being one of the rumored destinations.

Inter Milan are interested in signing Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Sky in Italy are reporting. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 27, 2021

Marcotti, however, has explained that Bellerin doesn’t suit Inzaghi’s style, and would be too expensive for the Nerazzurri.

“I know for a fact this is Hector Bellerin’s people who are pushing this [story]. He has his own agency and so on. I like Bellerin a lot. He is a very good person and he is a model pro. Someone needs to tell him Antonio Conte has left Inter. The guy who has replaced him is not a fetishist for Premier League players on big contracts who Inter can’t afford from a Premier League club who are trying to move him on.

“That is the situation with Bellerin. Bellerin’s contract is entering that stage where if he’s going to stay at Arsenal, he needs to extend it. Arsenal either aren’t willing to extend it or haven’t extended it on the terms that he wants.

“Is he going to camp out at Inter? There’s talk of a loan and option to buy. No, I don’t think he’s the right fit for Inter. I know theoretically people view him as a tremendous attacking full-back but he’s not. I think he’s a defensive full-back. He’s a smaller Cesar Azpilicueta. It’s a fine defender in the right system but not Inter’s system,” Marcotti told ESPN FC.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava