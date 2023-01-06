"Football has gone crazy" - Leipzig chief reacts to Gvardiol transfer rumors amid Chelsea and Manchester United links

RB Leipzig director Max Eberl recently spoke about reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol's future. He confirmed that the Bundesliga side have managed to extend the Croat's contract.

Gvardiol was one of the players who shone the most during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The towering central defender's performance was crucial in Croatia finishing third during the tournament.

His showings have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United.

Any interested party, however, will have to shell out a fee of around €100 million to register Gvardiol as their player, as he has signed a new contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Philippe Hinze, the German club's director Eberl said:

“Thanks to the contract extension with Josko, we are in control — the club has done an outstanding job."

He further added that despite the player's heavy price tag, the club are not at all interested in selling him in the summer. He added:

“Football has gone crazy, but our interest is zero that we want to sell Josko Gvardiol in the summer.”

Gvardiol has made 19 appearances for the German club so far this season. He is tied down to a contract until June 2027 with Leipzig.

Jamie Carragher made a Manchester United claim after Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Manchester City managed to beat Chelsea by a scoreline of 1-0 in a closely contested Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on January 5.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said after the game that he was happy to see the Cityzens win.

He claimed that he was surprised to see Manchester United's position in the league in reference to Manchester City. Had Pep Guardiola's team dropped points, Manchester United would have moved within two points of the defending champions.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the retired central defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I looked at the table at the end of the game, maybe I haven’t been looking at it properly, I couldn’t believe where Man United were. It gave me a major fright, I’m just thinking if City could have drawn this game, they could have (challenged for second). United would have been two points behind them... thank God, City won tonight."

