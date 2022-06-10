“Football owes it to Messi” – Manchester City bound Julian Alvarez claims Argentina superstar deserves to win 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Soon-to-be Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has claimed that his Argentina captain Lionel Messi deserves to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup is the one trophy that has evaded the legendary Messi in his storied career spanning 17 years.

At club level, Messi, 34, has won the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA World Club Cup and Ligue 1.

He won his first international trophy last year, clinching the Copa America trophy and is seeking to perhaps end his international career by claiming the World Cup in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has made 162 appearances for his country, scoring 86 goals.

The seven-time Balon d'Or winner will lead Argentina into the tournament this winter and his Argentine colleague Alvarez is eager for him to win the competition.

The Manchester City-bound striker told El Pais (via Goal):

"It would be very nice if it could be achieved for all Argentines and because I think that football owes it to Messi for everything he means for football worldwide. I don't know if we are candidates but we are here to fight anyone.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Julian Alvarez thinks football owes Lionel Messi a World Cup trophy Julian Alvarez thinks football owes Lionel Messi a World Cup trophy 🏆 https://t.co/2vAvsvsEdz

The legendary forward came close to winning the World Cup in 2014 when Argentina made it to the final at the Maracana in Brazil.

His side would agonizingly falter in extra-time against Germany in that final, with Mario Gotze breaking Messi and Argentinians' hearts.

Lionel Messi's Argentina among the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The PSG star won the Copa America last year

La Albiceleste are among the favorites to lift the trophy come winter time and with good reason.

Lionel Scaloni has a depth of talent at his disposal with the squad boasting the likes of the Paris Saint-Germain forward, Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Christian Romero.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last twenty matches and have impressed the qualifiers.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer I was standing behind the Brazil goal for this Lionel Messi one. Absolutely incredible atmosphere. Even better than some European league matches I have been to. This was Argentina at its peak with Alejandro Sabella as coach.



The 34-year-old has done little to play down talk that the tournament in Qatar may be his last international tournament.

He told TyC Sports:

"The truth is that I think about this and then I'll see. Look what happened now, I never imagined that I would end up playing somewhere other than Barcelona and from one day to the next I had to leave. A lot of things can happen, football is very changeable. And honestly, it seems very difficult, but I'm not clear on anything".

What better way for the legendary forward to end his international career than lifting the biggest prize later this year.

