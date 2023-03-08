“Football players are not robots" - Pundit claims Achraf Hakimi shouldn't play for PSG against Bayern in the UCL due to legal issues

Pundit David Ginola recently claimed that Achraf Hakimi shouldn't feature in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, March 8. The Moroccan full-back was recently indicted for alleged rape.

Amidst the ongoing legal troubles, Ginola claimed that Hakimi shouldn't feature for the Parisian club against Bayern as mentally, he might not be in the right state at this point in time.

Ginola said (GOAL):

“Hakimi can be disturbed by his business, Football players are not robots. We do not erase what is happening in your life [for] 90 minutes. He must be concerned. Galtier’s puzzle there it is to say if he is going to put it knowing that he is not 100 percent or else put someone else."

David Ginola further added:

“Privileging someone else will be in order. And these positions there (of pistons) are important in his system. To have two cooperative and complementary players.”

PSG lost the first leg against Bayern by a scoreline of 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. Kingsley Coman scored the solitary goal of the match. Hence, the clash at the Allianz Arena is a must-win game for the Parisians.

Achraf Hakimi has been an important player for Christophe Galtier's team this season. He has scored four goals and has provided five assists in 31 matches for the Parisian club this season.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier admitted that the team is more balanced without Neymar

Neymar Jr. is set to undergo surgery on his ankle ligaments. He will be out for three to four months, meaning the Brazilian's season has come to a premature end.

When quizzed whether his team is more balanced without the Brazilian superstar, Galtier told the media ahead of the showdown against Bayern (via GOAL):

"I see there has been a debate around this. It's a loss, clearly. Is the team more balanced? Yes. Is it better like this? I will say that having him is better to score goals."

Neymar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches so far this season. With him absent, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have the responsibility to lead PSG for the remainder of the season, including against Bayern Munich.

