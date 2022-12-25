“Football is a results business” – Robbie Savage makes worrying prediction on position Chelsea will finish in the Premier League this season

Former Wales and Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted that Chelsea will finish seventh at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season. He warned the Blues stating that results matter the most in football and they hence need to up their performances.

In his column for The Mirror, he wrote:

"A big month for head coach Graham Potter. There is no doubting his ability, and he steered them through the Champions League group comfortably, but football is a results business and Chelsea's Premier League results need to improve fast."

Chelsea have gone through some struggles this season. A change of ownership saw long-time owner Roman Abramovich get replaced by ownership led by American businessman Todd Boehly. The owners spent over €200 million in the transfer market as they looked to improve a squad that had players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave.

They splashed the cash, signing the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Big money spending was soon followed by the shocking firing of manager Thomas Tuchel, who had steered the Blues to an unlikely Champions League victory in 2021. While the 2021-22 season was less successful, it was certainly a surprise to see the London club get rid of their German manager.

He has been replaced by former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter, who has had a mediocre start to his career at Stamford Bridge. They are currently eighth in the Premier League table following three consecutive losses and just two points in their last five games.

Potter has steered the team to a comfortable qualification in the Champions League. However, it remains to be seen if he can galvanize the squad to improve their Premier League position ahead of a busy holiday schedule.

Demands for signing World Cup star revealed to Chelsea

The Blues have learned what they have to do to sign Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. Reports said that while the Blues were able to agree personal terms with the player over the summer, they could not meet the German club's demands and thus a transfer failed. Now, as per Give Me Sport, Fabrizio Romano said:

“Now, Leipzig want way more than €90million. They hope to go for more than €100 million to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back ever.

The 20-year-old was one of the best performers in the World Cup, as Croatia secured a third-place finish. He played every minute of Vatreni's seven games and helped them keep two clean sheets in those games. He also made 1.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 5.3 clearances, whilst maintaining an 89.9% passing accuracy.

It remains to be seen if Todd Boehly will break the bank for the defender and look to make Gvardiol an ideal long-term replacement for the aging Thiago Silva.

