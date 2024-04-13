"Football is temporary" – Andre Onana reveals why he won't publicly back Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United summer signing Andre Onana has opened up on rumors about Erik ten Hag potentially leaving the Old Trafford outfit.

Ten Hag, who arrived at United in the summer of 2022, has recently emerged as a hot topic of discussion in light of his team's sub-par campaign. The Red Devils are currently 11 points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa in the league standings, boasting a goal difference of -1.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Onana was asked to share his thoughts on Ten Hag being shown the exit door due to Manchester United's below-par form. The 28-year-old replied (h/t Metro):

"Football doesn't have a memory. You deliver a good today and yesterday, tomorrow you don't deliver good and they are always going to remember what you did last. And unfortunately, you can't change that."

Explaining why he will not publicly back his manager, Onana opined:

"Erik is a very good manager. I'm not here to back him because he's already big enough to back himself. He did great things for United last season. But this is football and I always football is temporary."

Ten Hag, who guided Manchester United to the 2022-23 EFL Cup trophy, is said to have been under fire for quite a while. He has guided his side to just 21 wins and a whopping 17 losses in 43 outings across competitions this season, with five draws to their name so far.

Due to the recent poor form, the Red Devils are reportedly scouring the market for a new manager. They have identified Julian Nagelsmann and Graham Potter as a couple of potential replacements in the dugout.

Andre Onana offers gratitude to teammates for helping him at Manchester United so far

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United shot-stopper Andre Onana highlighted how teammates have helped him settle in his new surroundings this campaign. He elaborated:

"We are in this together. I want to thank Tom [Heaton], Altay [Bayindir], as well as other goalkeeping coaches]. It's been a difficult time, a difficult situation, a difficult start for me. We have to protect each other, especially when things are not going good. They were there with me. [They said] take your time. Most of the keepers who have been here at United had difficulty in the beginning."

Since leaving Inter Milan in a £48 million move last summer, Onana has started all but one match for Manchester United this season. He has conceded 67 goals and kept 12 shutouts in 42 appearances so far.

Onana, who featured under Erik ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2022, will next play for United in their league clash at Bournemouth on Saturday (April 13).

