“For 10 days we tried" - Sacked European club director confirms talks with Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021

Italian football legend Paolo Maldini has revealed that AC Milan tried to sign Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021.

Maldini, one of Milan's greatest-ever players, was instated as the club's technical director in the summer of 2019. Under him, I Rossoneri won the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in the following campaign.

Milan's ambitions haven't been restricted to just on-field success. Throughout their history, I Rossoneri have housed some of the world's best players; they have either signed them in big-money deals from other clubs or seen them rise through their academy.

From Ronaldinho to David Beckham, Milan have had some of the world's most famous players wearing their jersey. But Lionel Messi would have been their biggest signing by far had they secured his signature a couple of years ago.

.Messi was bound to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season after it became clear Barcelona couldn't afford to renew his contract. Milan, according to Maldini, were one of the clubs interested in the Argentine superstar.

The 55-year-old, who was sacked as Milan's technical director in June this year, said on the PoretCast show (h/t Tribal Football):

"For 10 days we tried to bring Messi to Milan [in 2021], but then we realised it was impossible. It is too late now, but a player like Messi is a spectacle for anyone to witness. When I read that he might even go to Inter, I got scared!"

Messi ultimately joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent and left the club after two seasons to sign for MLS side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's Argentina top of World Cup qualifying table after win over Brazil

Argentina and Brazil played out a feisty FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Maracana on Monday (21 November).

The game was delayed by approximately 30 minutes due to violent clashes in the stands. Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game as Argentina solidified their grip at the top of the table.

La Albiceleste now have 15 points from six matches and sit five places and eight points above Brazil in the table. November hasn't been the most fruitful month on a personal level for Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old blanked in his team's 2-0 loss against Uruguay and was largely ineffective in the game against Brazil. He created just once and failed to register a shot on target against the Selecao before being hooked in the 78th minute.