“For me the biggest player in the world right now” – Geremi heaps praise on Chelsea man

Former Chelsea defender Geremi has waxed lyrical about N'Golo Kante.

The Frenchman has been instrumental in the club's success since joining from Leicester City in 2016.

His midfield exploits have garnered immense plaudits, with many ranking him among the best-ever at his position.

Geremi couldn't help but heap more praise on the 30-year-old, who's mainly known for his incredible work-rate and defensive acumen.

SportyBet @SportyBet



It's just a matter of time 🤩

#ClubWorldCup #Chelsea #GetSporty The FIFA Club World Cup is the only major trophy N'Golo Kante is yet to win in his club football career.It's just a matter of time 🤩 The FIFA Club World Cup is the only major trophy N'Golo Kante is yet to win in his club football career.It's just a matter of time 🤩#ClubWorldCup #Chelsea #GetSporty https://t.co/Igr3MG1GlG

Speaking to Mirror Football as part of Three's official launch of its 5G network, Geremi said:

"Big, big player. When you look at his (Kante's) stats everything is at the top and I think he is still getting better. He is taking more responsibility and you see the season he had last year, and this season also what he’s doing."

"For me, the biggest player in the world right now, I can say that," he added.

Kante, a World Cup winner with France, has lifted five titles since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and numerous individual honors too, including Chelsea's player of the 2017-18 season and UEFA's midfielder of the 2020-21 season.

He's currently in the Chelsea squad for the Club World Cup finals later tonight where Kante is hoping to add more silverware to his collection.

Geremi claims Chelsea striker is misunderstood

The Cameroonian also shed light on Romelu Lukaku's situation.

The Belgian, who made a sensational £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge last summer, has endured a mixed bag of a season thus far.

Injuries have disrupted his form before an explosive interview with Sky Italia last month escalate tensions further.

But relations have thawed lately, with big Rom also scoring Chelsea's winning goal in their Club World Cup semi-finals, his ninth strike of the campaign overall.

GOAL @goal

Champions of the world: 𝙻𝙾𝙰𝙳𝙸𝙽𝙶...



Romelu Lukaku's goal takes Chelsea to the Club World Cup final Champions of Europe:Champions of the world: 𝙻𝙾𝙰𝙳𝙸𝙽𝙶...Romelu Lukaku's goal takes Chelsea to the Club World Cup final Champions of Europe: ☑️Champions of the world: 𝙻𝙾𝙰𝙳𝙸𝙽𝙶...Romelu Lukaku's goal takes Chelsea to the Club World Cup final 🌍 https://t.co/zaTkpHE4Iz

He's expected to play a big part in Saturday's finals against Palmerias too as Thomas Tuchel's side aim to lift another trophy.

The 28-year-old's quality cannot be denied and Geremi feels he's wrongly perceived by all and sundry.

"I think that there was a lot of misunderstanding and misinterpretation about what happened. The Cameroonian said:

"His attitude says that he is happy, so I think it was all misinterpreted about what he said."

"Of course, I think he can still give more, but he is trying. Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world and every club would love to have him in the squad."

Chelsea face Palmeiras for the Club World Cup title on Saturday, 12 February.

