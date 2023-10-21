“For me that is confidence” – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink salutes Chelsea star for act of 'arrogance' in Arsenal draw

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has hailed one of the club's players for his show of self-confidence in their thrilling draw at home to Arsenal. The retired striker-turned-pundit was impressed with the insistence of summer signing Cole Palmer to take a penalty and open the scoring.

Palmer calmly slotted home the penalty in the 15th minute, sending David Raya the wrong way and giving Chelsea the lead. Blues great Hasselbaink was impressed by how the England U-21 international stood his ground, terming it as confidence in the Sky Sports studio.

"He’s getting more pressure from his teammates... Penalty taking is not easy when the referee blows his whistle. He waits, he calms everyone down and he breaks the momentum of the goalkeeper and then he takes it.

"For me that is confidence, that for me is having something, having some arrogance, but that’s allowed."

Coming into a huge derby game against Arsenal straight after the international break, a lot was riding on the game for Chelsea. They had put together a run of three successive wins and were up against an Arsenal side that had defeated champions Manchester City.

Chelsea were faced with the prospect of losing four straight home games to a particular team for the first time in their history. Manager Mauricio Pochettino set his side up brilliantly from the start, and they were awarded a penalty 13 minutes in.

Experienced forward and former Manchester City man Raheem Sterling picked up the ball with the aim of taking the kick, before Palmer approached him. The 21-year-old, who scored a penalty in the last game against Burnley, requested for the ball from Sterling, who obliged after Enzo Fernandez intervened.

Palmer delivered another quality performance for the Blues, who let slip a two-goal lead at home. The £40 million summer signing has had an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge. He has featured in seven matches so far for his team, across competitions, and registered two goals and two assists.

More positives than negatives for Chelsea from Arsenal clash

While the manner in which they dropped points will sting, Chelsea will ultimately feel this was a step forward for them. They competed favourably against one of the best teams in the league and looked like the better side for stretches.

The Blues were also able to welcome captain Reece James back from injury, and big-money signing Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal at Stamford Bridge. They picked up a point against a very good Arsenal side that they reduced to an ordinary one with their discipline and tactics.

Pochettino's side still has a tough run of games ahead of them, but this was a good start. The performance will provide a template for their upcoming games, and they will emerge with a good number of points.