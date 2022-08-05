“For me he is a great player” – Aguero names player who should win young player of the year award in Premier League next season

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has made his prediction on who will win the prestigious Premier League 'Best Young Player of the Season' award next season. The award is recognition for being a highly promising player in the league and the former Manchester City striker hopes his former teammate Phil Foden wins it.

The Argentine shared his opinion on Stake.com, saying:

“Hopefully Phil Foden gets it. For me he is a great player. With an incredible talent to carry the ball, provide assists and score goals. He is one of my favourite players. I've seen him grow up and I think he's entering a maturity that is unusual for someone his age.”

The Argentine is not unwise in backing the young England international to perform well next season.

Foden, 22, has established himself as one of the mainstays on a phenomenal city team that has lifted the league four times in the last five seasons. He has already won the Premier League 'Young Player of the Year' award in the last two seasons.

Foden has scored 45 goals and provided 33 assists in 168 senior matches for Manchester City so far across all competitions.

Fans will hope Foden enjoys a good campaign as the Cityzens aim to win a third consecutive league title next season.

The Englishman will also hope he has a brilliant season with City, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup looming in the winter.

Arsenal prepare to open the Premier League season at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace

While other games will be played over the weekend, Arsenal and Crystal Palace will open the Premier League curtain with their clash at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

Having had a brilliant transfer window and preseason, Mikel Arteta's men will be hoping to start the new campaign with a win.

Arsenal have signed five players this summer so far and won five out of their six pre-season matches.

However, they will have to make do without the services of Emile Smith Rowe. The 22-year-old missed their last friendly due to a groin injury, and he won't be available for the clash, according to Evening Standard.

The Gunners will hope that the young player will be fit in time for their next Premier League match against Leicester City in the coming week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far