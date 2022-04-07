“For him, I only see great things but he must want it” – Samir Handanovic makes honest admission about under-fire PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been backed by Inter Milan captain Samir Handanovic in an interview with DAZN. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper also spoke about the team's crucial win against Juventus in Serie A which kept them alive in the title race.

Handanovic and Donnarruma have basked in the rivalry of two of Serie A's top teams while keeping the goal for Inter and AC Milan, respectively. The Italian left his boyhood club as a free agent to join PSG last summer after making 251 appearances for the Rossoneri since his senior debut in 2015.

Last month was a particularly difficult one for him as results at both club and national level went against him and resulted in major disappointments. He was in goal when Italy were knocked out of the World Cup Play-Offs by North Macedonia and also when Real Madrid shocked PSG in the Champions League round of 16.

However, Handanovic has complete faith in Donnarumma's abilities. He told DAZN:

“Donnarumma, if he wants to, can become the best goalkeeper in the world."

There was a lot of criticism directed at the 23-year old shot-stopper by the media after Italy's hopes of making it to the World Cup in Qatar were crushed. He was beaten from long-range by North Macedonia striker Aleksandar Trajkovski's low strike that fizzed into the bottom corner in injury time.

But the Inter Milan captain believes it is not fair to blame one man for the loss. The 37-year old added:

“It is easy to massacre someone when the whole team has to do with it: for him, I only see great things but he must want it.”

This was the second time in a month that Donnarumma had not been up to the mark. While guarding the goal for PSG in the Champions League, it was his mistake that Karim Benzema capitalized on as Real Madrid's comeback began.

The Italy international has consistently produced match-winning performances over the last couple of years. He was named the Player of the Tournament as Italy won the Euros last year. Donnarumma was also the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

PSG put five past FC Lorient as Kylian Mbappe shines

The Ligue 1 giants were in action at home against FC Lorient last weekend. They were determined to provide a strong response after their 3-0 thrashing by Monaco. Mauricio Pochettino's team took to the field with real purpose and intent and blew away the visitors, who had to be satisfied with a consolation goal.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe ran the show as he was directly or indirectly involved in all of the team's goals. He scored himself with two strikes and provided three assists. The players at the Parc des Princes were booed by their own supporters. However, that did not stop Pochettino's men from putting on a goal-fest.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.



He's just 23 years old 🤯 Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.He's just 23 years old 🤯 https://t.co/PRI7HKZwMD

This was the first time this season that the formidable trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe were all able to get on the scoresheet in the same game. It remains to be seen whether the French superstar will sign an extension with PSG or leave for Real Madrid as a free agent.

