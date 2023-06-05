"For that I have come" - Casemiro sends confident message to Manchester United fans after debut season

Casemiro has vowed that he joined Manchester United to return them to their glory days in a post thanking fans for his first season at the club.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million. He signed a four-year deal and his decision to make the switch to Old Trafford took many by surprise.

Manchester United were faltering following a disastrous 2021-22 campaign in which they finished sixth in the league and trophyless. However, Casemiro has been instrumental in transforming Erik ten Hag's side back into a European heavyweight. He has made 51 appearances across competitions, with 13 goal contributions.

Casemiro has commented on his first season with the Red Devils thanking fans for their love towards him and his family. He says that he feels at home at Old Trafford, writing on Instagram:

"Thank you all for this first great season and above all for your love towards my family and towards me. I feel at home. I read you and I hear everyone say that Manchester United is back, but this is only the beginning of our journey."

The 30-year-old midfielder continued by insisting that the players are demanding more from themselves. He states that the glory days must return to the Red side of Manchester for which he has arrived at the club:

"The greatness of this club and this shield must force us to demand more of ourselves. Much more. Here defeat is not acceptable and the glory days must return. For that I have come. Come on United!!"

Casemiro's comments come two days after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the first-ever derby between the pair in an FA Cup final. It was a disappointing way to finish a promising season for Ten Hag's side.

The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup in February, their first trophy in six years. Casemiro scored the opener in a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final. They also secured Champions League football next season with a third-place finish in the league.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauded Casemiro as the cement between the stones

Ten Hag has constantly lauded Casemiro this season.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag has regularly used the phrase 'the cement between the stones' to describe Casemiro this season. He did so when the Brazilian first arrived at the club in August.

Ten Hag did so again in January ahead of his side's tussle with Manchester City at Old Trafford. He said (via BBC Sport):

"He's so important. He's the cement between the stones. His defending, his organisation, he knows his position, anticipating and pointing players into the right position, winning balls in midfield."

Ten Hag also alluded to the past success Casemiro achieved at Real Madrid where he won five Champions League trophies:

"He has that competitiveness to give to teams at the top level. There are not many players of this quality in the world. He is one of them and we are really happy to have him on board.”

Casemiro's winning mentality cannot be understated. When the Brazilian learned of the Red Devils' interest it came just after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford. It is reported that the midfielder texted his agent at the time telling him he would fix the issues at Old Trafford.

