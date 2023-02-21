"For him it's like a penalty" - Lille goalkeeper hails PSG's Lionel Messi after stunning free kick in their 4-3 loss to the Paris club

LOSC Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has recalled conceding a stunning free-kick goal to Lionel Messi in his team's 4-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the weekend.

PSG put an end to their three-match losing streak with a hard-earned 4-3 win against Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 19. A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Lionel Messi and Neymar saw them claim all three points.

It appeared Les Parisiens would go another game without a win as the scoreline read 3-3 heading into the final minutes. However, Messi scored a spectacular free-kick goal in the dying embers to grab the winner for his side.

On the receiving end of the Argentinian icon's brilliance was 21-year-old goalkeeper Chevalier. The Frenchman, who only made his senior debut for Lille in September, was left shell-shocked like his teammates.

Speaking after the game, Chevalier explained that free-kicks are like penalties for Messi. He also pointed out how his efforts to set up a wall properly went in vain because of the PSG superstar's brilliance. He said [via CulturePSG]:

"I live this moment quite coldly. But we realize that, for him, it's like a penalty. We wondered where to put the wall. Benjamin Andre told me to put it more towards the right, on the side of his left foot.

"He closed his foot at the last moment, it [the ball] passed the mess of the players and came back down, and I tried to intervene. I have to look at the pictures, maybe I should have been a little [closer to] my post."

Chevalier also admitted that conceding four goals against Messi and Co. was like a 'slap' for him, but is confident that it will help improve his game. He added:

"It's Messi... It was the first time I played against such players. It's a bit of a slap because we conceded four, but it will get me going."

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has gone on a break to Barcelona

The Parisians gave their players a two-day break after their win against Lille at the weekend. Lionel Messi took the opportunity to immediately travel to Barcelona, where he has spent a significant part of his career.

He enjoyed a night out with long-time friends Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and their respective partners on Monday, February 20. He was seen having a great time with his former Barcelona teammates in the snaps shared by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on social media.

