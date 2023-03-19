"For me, it’s always Messi" - Former PSG star explains why Kylian Mbappe is not the best player in the world

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Maxwell has claimed Lionel Messi remains the best footballer in the world despite Kylian Mbappe's rise to prominence.

Mbappe has seen his stocks rise over the last few years and is widely regarded as the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's throne. However, Maxwell, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona, has insisted that the Argentine superstar remains the best player in the world.

The former Brazil superstar left-back has singled out Mbappe for praise and tipped him to emulate Messi and Ronaldo in the future. He also named Erling Haaland as a player who could dominate world football along with the France international.

Former PSG full-back Maxwell told French media outlet Canal Plus (h/t Paris Fans):

“For me, it’s always Messi. But he is showing that he is the player for the next 10 years with [Erling] Haaland. Players are in very good shape to take this position after Cristiano and Messi. They are getting stronger. But it is sure that Mbappé is exceptional.”

Maxwell has also insisted that Mbappe has already achieved a lot at just 24 years of age, having already lifted the FIFA World Cup and carried France to another final. He added:

“An exceptional talent. When we talk about a 24-year-old player who has already won the World Cup, who is the protagonist of another final. It is exceptional what he is going through. He carries the dream of many young players.”

Both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been on song for Paris Saint-Germain this season but couldn't prevent the French side from yet another Champions League elimination.

PSG have been knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16 stage at the hands of Bayern Munich, who humbled them 3-0 over two legs.

Mbappe has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 32 games this season while Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists to his name in 32 appearances.

Ex-PSG star takes dig at the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for their individuality

Former PSG attacker Pablo Sarabia, who now plies his trade for Wolves, has taken a dig at the French giants, labeling them as a team of individuals.

The Spaniard has claimed that he was privileged to play alongside the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

However, Sarabia has claimed that PSG lack a sense of togetherness and look like a team of individuals. He said (via Express Sport):

"It was amazing to play with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar and it was a very good experience, but for me the most crucial thing is to feel important in the team. I prefer to be on another team, to feel that togetherness, to be a part of it and be a member of the team and a family, rather than just a collection of individuals. I wasn’t happy not playing."

The Spain international spent more than three years at the Parc des Princes following his €18 million move from Sevilla in 2019 but never quite managed to become a first-team regular.

