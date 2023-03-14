"I prefer to be on another team to feel that togetherness" - Ex-PSG star takes dig at the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar for their individuality 

Former PSG attacker Pablo Sarabia has taken a dig at the French giants, labeling them as a team of individuals.

The Spanish international spent over three years at the Parc des Princes following his €18 million move from Sevilla in 2019.

Despite being a regular starter with Les Parisiens in his first two seasons at the club, Sarabia was loaned out to Portuguese club Sporting CP in his third season.

The 30-year-old's career at PSG came to an end after joining Premier League side Wolves during the January transfer window this season.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Paris Saint-Germain wishes the best to Pablo Sarabia in his new colors.



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… Pablo Sarabia has signed with @Wolves . The Spanish striker joins the Premier League club on a permanent transfer.Paris Saint-Germain wishes the best to Pablo Sarabia in his new colors. Pablo Sarabia has signed with @Wolves. The Spanish striker joins the Premier League club on a permanent transfer.Paris Saint-Germain wishes the best to Pablo Sarabia in his new colors.🔗 en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… https://t.co/vtkL2bhc6h

Reflecting on his time with Les Parisiens, Sarabia said that he enjoyed the experience of playing with star players such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

However, he went on to add that there isn't a sense of 'togetherness' at the Parc des Princes. Sarabia labeled his former side as a bunch of individuals rather than a united team. He said (via express.co.uk):

"It was amazing to play with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar and it was a very good experience, but for me the most crucial thing is to feel important in the team."

He continued:

"I prefer to be on another team, to feel that togetherness, to be a part of it and be a member of the team and a family, rather than just a collection of individuals. I wasn’t happy not playing."

"It's very difficult to play with the level of players at PSG" - Pablo Sarabia

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers paid a transfer fee in the region of €5 million in January to secure the services of Sarabia on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The Spanish star scored his first goal for his new club in a 1-1 draw with Fulham last month.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Pablo Sarabia has joined Wolves. Signed for around €5m on a 2.5 year contract. 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Pablo Sarabia has joined Wolves. Signed for around €5m on a 2.5 year contract. 🇪🇸🐺 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Pablo Sarabia has joined Wolves. Signed for around €5m on a 2.5 year contract. https://t.co/6JD6MH7p79

Sarabia cited the high level at PSG as the reason he decided to leave and believes he is in the prime of his career. He said:

"It's very difficult to play with the level of players at PSG so I made the decision to come here. In my career I have gone through a lot of difficult moments but now I think I want to enjoy the job. I feel that right now I'm in the prime of my career."

Poll : 0 votes