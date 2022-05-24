"For me" - Luis Suarez makes major Ballon d'Or claims related to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and PSG's Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has made a bold claim about Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's credentials for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

The Frenchman is widely touted as the leading contender for the award this year following a prolific campaign across competitions. With 44 goals from 46 games, Benzema helped Madrid win the La Liga title and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

He won the La Liga Golden Boot for his 27-goal haul and leads the goalscoring charts in Europe's premier competition with 15.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Karim Benzema is the clear favourite to win Ballon d’Or. 🎖| Karim Benzema is the clear favourite to win Ballon d’Or. @TheAthleticUK 🇫🇷🎖| Karim Benzema is the clear favourite to win Ballon d’Or. @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/GrvcYSppWj

Suarez was asked about the Real Madrid striker's chances of winning the prestigious Golden Ball award, to which he gave an interesting answer. Speaking on the Spanish radio network Cadena SER, he said:

"As a season, yes. But for me the Ballon d'Or will always go to Leo because he is the best in the world, but he didn't have his year."

Messi endured a difficult first season at PSG, bagging 11 goals and 14 assists across competitions but won the Ligue 1 title.

However, that may not be enough to earn him a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award. Many other players apart from Benzema have enjoyed far more prolific campaigns than the Argentine.

Messi's club teammate Kylian Mbappe (39 goals, 26 assists), Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (31 goals and 16 assists) and Sadio Mane (23 goals and five assists), and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (50 goals, seven assists), have all had exceptional campaigns.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema could seal Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph

Winning the Champions League would be the icing on the cake for Karim Benzema that could also confirm his Ballon d'Or victory. However, a defeat for Real Madrid in the final could put Liverpool's Salah and Mane possibly ahead of him.

B/R Football @brfootball Sadio Mané is having himself a 2022 🥇 Sadio Mané is having himself a 2022 🥇 https://t.co/uVeMFUPL6N

Both have individually shone for their side and also lifted two titles already. Mane also has the African Cup of Nations, playing a key role in Senegal's triumphant campaign earlier this year.

Mbappe and Lewandowski have both registered 35-plus goals this season, but their shortcomings in Europe only make them the outside favourites.

