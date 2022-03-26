“For me, he is the man” – Frank McAvennie feels 52-year-old coach should be considered for Manchester United job alongside Pochettino and Ten Hag

Scottish top-flight winner Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United should consider bringing in Antonio Conte ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils reportedly held 'positive talks' (as per Sky Sports) with Ajax manager ten Hag recently for their vacant permanent manager position. Pochettino is said to be the other man on top of their wishlist, while Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are also rumoured (as per Goal) to be options.

Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.

However, McAvennie has thrown another name into the hat by calling for United to pursue Tottenham Hotspur manager Conte. It's worth noting that the Italian was linked (by MEN) with a move to Old Trafford before he joined Spurs in November last year.

McAvennie believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Pochettino is keen to return to Tottenham. That could, in turn, open the door for Conte to take the reins at Manchester United. McAvennie told Football Insider in this regard:

“Poch wants to go back to Tottenham. I think he’s made it clear that’s what he wants to do. That gives Conte the out he needs.”

The 62-year-old added:

“I can’t believe that Conte isn’t on the shortlist for them. He’s a winner. If he is given money at Man United, he will succeed there. That’s something he won’t get at Tottenham. He only has a year on his dea,l so Man United could easily pay him out of it.”

McAvennie concluded by opining that Conte is the man to take the Red Devils forward, saying:

“I don’t think there is any doubting that. He could leave Tottenham; that could still happen. For me, he is the man to take Man United forward, and I think he should be on the shortlist with these other managers.”

How does Conte compare with Manchester United targets Ten Hag and Pochettino?

Conte is set to go without a trophy this season with Spurs, while Ten Hag has led Ajax to the Dutch Cup final and the top of the Eredivisie standings. Meanwhile, Pochettino's PSG have a commanding 12-point lead atop Ligue 1.

However, Conte has won eight major titles, including the Premier League, FA Cup and four Serie A titles. Ten Hag has won four, with two Eredivisie titles and two Dutch Cups, while Pochettino only has a French Cup and French Super Cup to his name.

It remains to be seen whom Manchester United appoint as their permanent manager this summer.

