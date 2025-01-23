Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to leave the club. Both players have struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI under Ruben Amorim so far.

Rashford hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the last eight games across competitions. Meanwhile, Garnacho has been in and out of the first team so far, but has managed just one goal and one assist from 14 games under Amorim.

Both players are linked with an exit from Manchester United this month. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are apparently eyeing Rashford with interest, while Napoli and Chelsea remain hot on Garnacho's heels.

Trending

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ferdinand suggested that both players could rejuvenate their careers by leaving Old Trafford.

"If I’m sitting there and advising Rashford right now I’m saying ‘just go’. You should look at McTominay and say that’s what I want to follow. He’s enjoying life, he's enjoying his football again. Marcus Rashford’s face tells you he hasn’t enjoyed football for the last three years," Ferdinand said.

He continued:

“I want to see these kids smiling, I love the young kids coming through and playing well. Garnacho is probably sitting there thinking, this is Man United. I don’t want to leave but (if I do) I might start enjoying myself a bit more.”

Ferdinand was then asked if Marcus Rashford's time at Manchester United is over and gave a pretty straightforward answer.

“Who in our time had three years grace? I don’t know anyone who hung around at a football club for three years when they were not doing well. I think for both parties it’s much better for them to separate,” said Ferdinand.

Rashford's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2028.

Will Marcus Rashford leave Manchester United this month?

Marcus Rashford

It looks increasingly likely that Marcus Rashford won't secure a move away from Manchester United this month, according to The Guardian. With just over 10 days of the transfer window left, time is not on the Englishman's side.

Moves to Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have stalled due to the finances involved. Meanwhile, AC Milan are trying to sign Kyle Walker on loan, so they cannot make a move for another English player due to Brexit norms.

As such, Rashford could be stuck with the Red Devils until the end of the season. The 27-year-old isn't averse to staying and would be happy to play for Manchester United again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback