“For some people, black people have neither names nor distinct faces” - Ferland and Edouard Mendy slam media outlets over racism farce

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy have accused media outlets of racism after their pictures were used in illustrated articles about Benjamin Mendy.

Edouard Mendy made a social media post in which he slammed the outlets involved in the saga. In the post, the Chelsea goalkeeper merged photos of four instances where the error occurred and accompanied it with a strong message.

He wrote:

"Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names or distinct faces. These mistakes of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic. It's not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help."

Shortly after Edouard Mendy made the post, Ferland Mendy shared it as a social media story.

A closer look at the photo reveals one of the outlets accused by the Chelsea goalkeeper to be French publication, Le Parisien.

Two of the remaining three outlets that appeared on the photo have their texts written in French while the last one had English on it.

It comes as no surprise that Edouard Mendy and Ferland Mendy were provoked by the photo errors. The outlet that had English texts carried the headlines of a rape allegation concerning Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy. However, the headline was accompanied by a photo of Edouard Mendy, which was a huge error.

Edouard Mendy has been a reliable figure for Chelsea

How have Edouard Mendy and Ferland Mendy fared this season?

Edouard Mendy and Ferland Mendy have both had a promising start to the campaign. The Chelsea goalkeeper continues to make headlines with his incredible display between the sticks. The Senegalese has conceded just four goals in 10 Premier League games so far, keeping an impressive six clean sheets in the process.

Ferland Mendy, meanwhile, has made six appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions so far, with four coming in La Liga and two in the Champions League. It is worth noting that the Frenchman could've been more involved had an injury not limited his participation at the beginning of the term.

