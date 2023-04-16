"For this reason you're staying up" - Arsenal fans react hilariously as Bournemouth troll Tottenham with 'North London is Red' tweet

Arsenal fans have reacted positively after AFC Bournemouth trolled Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter, stating 'North London is Red'. This came after the Cherries won 2-3 away in the 95th minute in thrilling fashion yesterday (April 15).

Tottenham were expected to cruise past the Cherries in their bid for a top-four finish. They had a stellar start and took the lead through Son Heung-min in the 14th minute.

Despite having only 42% of the ball, Bournemouth bravely fought back and took the lead via goals from Matias Vina and Dominic Solanke either side of half-time.

Arnaut Danjuma scored in the 88th minute to level the game up. Just as Spurs threatened to score again, Dango Ouattara curled the ball past Hugo Lloris to secure all three points for the away side.

Bournemouth's Twitter admins took full advantage of their comeback and posted:

"North London is Red."

This alludes to the strong rivalry between north London sides Tottenham and Arsenal. The North London derby is considered to be one of the fiercest in the world.

Arsenal fans reacted jubilantly to the tweet:

Arsenal fans reacted jubilantly to the tweet:

The defeat ensured Tottenham remain fifth in the table with 53 points, while Bournemouth went up to 14th with 33 points.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are the Premier League leaders with 73 points, three ahead of Manchester City. They are on course to win their first league title in 19 years.

Arsenal and Tottenham both interested in signing Swansea City defender: Reports

The Gunners and Spurs are reportedly interested in acquiring the signature of Swansea City center-back Nathan Wood.

The 20-year-old started his senior career with Middlesbrough in 2018. He made his breakthrough at Championship side Swansea at the start of the 2022-23 season. Wood has made 38 appearances so far this season, helping his side keep seven clean sheets.

His impressive performances earned him a debut with the England U21 side and caught the attention of Arsenal and Spurs.

His current contract at Swansea runs until the summer of 2024. His manager Russell Martin believes Wood will play Premier League football in his career, saying (via Daily Cannon):

“I look at him and he is 6ft 3in, he is built like a heavyweight boxer and he can run very fast. He displays unbelievable courage and technique on the ball, and just the amount of growth he has had this season. He’s an incredible learner and he’s incredibly brave with the way that he plays."

“He will play at the very top, no doubt about it. He will be a huge asset financially at some point.”

With the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham monitoring Wood's progress, it wouldn't be a surprise if he featured in the Premier League in a season or two.

