"For me it's super clear" - Robert Lewandowski provides straightforward response when asked about his Barcelona future

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has clarified his future plans with the club amid rumors linking him with an exit this summer. The Polish striker is contracted to the Spanish giants until 2026 and intends to honor his contract.

Over the course of the season, Barcelona have struggled to reach the level they showed last season, as is evidenced by their position in the league standings. La Blaugrana are in second place, 12 points behind rivals Real Madrid, who have been crowned as La Liga champions, with one game to play.

The Barcelona of this season has been quite different from last season, with manager Xavi struggling to remain in his role and many of their stars underperforming. Robert Lewandowski won the Pichichi last season but has found the net just 18 times in 34 league games this season, a modest tally for his lofty standards.

Lewandowski has been linked with a move away, particularly in light of the Spanish giants' financial woes and his hefty wages. The Poland international has now clarified to Mundo Deportivo that he has no plans of abandoning ship in the summer transfer window.

He said:

"Of course, for me it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger and we will also win titles.

"I always want the best, not just for me, but for my teammates and I am sure that this team will win titles next season because I see what we do each day. For me that is what matters because this a club that I hold close to my heart and I want to give a lot for the team and the club."

Robert Lewandowski joined the Spanish giants from Bayern Munich in 2022 and immediately led them to win La Liga in his debut season. The 35-year-old striker has scored 58 goals in 94 appearances for the club since his arrival.

Robert Lewandowski rues absence of injured Barcelona star

Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski has rued the absence of midfielder Gavi through injury, revealing that the side has missed him during his layoff. The young midfielder played just 12 league matches before picking up an ACL injury on duty with Spain in November.

Robert Lewandowski spoke with Marca about the importance of the midfielder, who is one of the leaders of the team despite his youth. The 19-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the club already in his career.

The Polish striker said:

"From the beginning we knew that we would miss him. He is a type of player who, when the game is not going well, with his movements and aggressiveness, lifts the team up.

"A squad needs these types of players and that is why we miss him. But we don't have him, and now what we can do is wait for him to come back. He is a special player, since I arrived I saw that he had something that the team needs. He has talent and aggressiveness."

He added:

"Sometimes you have to stop him, but other times he is the one who pulls the team and says 'come on guys, let's go'. He pushes. And he has a great personality, he is a very nice guy that everyone loves.

"I'm waiting for him, I want him to come back soon. But there is no need to pressure him, although seeing how he is working I am sure that everything will be fine."

Gavi is expected to return to action in time for pre-season, but will not be part of the Spain squad for Euro 2024. The midfielder will hope to return stronger next season and help his side challenge for titles.