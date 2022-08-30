“For sure compared to last season we are more capable as a squad” – Antonio Conte comments on how long it’ll take for Tottenham to become title contenders

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has claimed that they are not Premier League title contenders yet and need time and more transfer windows to compete. While he admitted that the squad has improved, he believes they need at least two transfer windows to reach the level of the likes of Manchester City.

Conte was appointed Spurs manager in November 2021 when they were placed ninth in the Premier League table. The Italian eventually led them to a fourth-place finish that season but they were still a massive 22 points behind champions Manchester City.

Tottenham have made seven signings so far this season to strengthen their squad. They have brought in Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Clement Lenglet (on loan), and Djed Spence. Spurs have also signed left-back Destiny Udogie but he will stay at Udinese on a season-long loan.

They have also begun their campaign well, winning three out of their first four matches and drawing against arch-rivals Chelsea. Conte's men sit third in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

However, the Italian manager believes there is still a big gap between his side and the better teams in the league. In a recent press conference, he said (via Mirror):

“For sure in this moment, this is the moment this is the period the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we will do better. For sure compared to last season we are more complete as a squad."

He added:

"You know very well though, that to reach other teams I think we need time, patience and at least two transfer markets to reach the same level."

Tottenham will next face London rivals West Ham United away on August 31 and will look to maintain their unbeaten record so far this season.

Tottenham interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tottenham are looking to sign Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco before the transfer window shuts down.

The Belgium international has been a standout performer for the Rojiblancos since joining from Monaco in 2015. So far, he has registered 37 goals and 39 assists in 221 matches for the club. From 2018 to 2020, however, he plied his trade for Chinese side Dalian Yifang (now Dalian Professional).

Carrasco, 28, is versatile as well and can play as a left winger, left wing-back, right wing-back, and more.

As per Tavolieri, Conte is pushing his club to sign the Belgian. However, it is yet to be seen if Tottenham will match Atletico Madrid's demands to let go of Carrasco.

