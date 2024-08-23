“For sure, it’s not easy” - Marc Cucrella opens up on Chelsea dressing room atmosphere after huge summer transfer window

Marc Cucurella has shared his thoughts on the Chelsea dressing room amidst an uncertain situation at the club. He admitted that while it's tough to see some players leave, the dressing room is still collectively happy.

The Blues have spent well over £1 billion on new players since Todd Boehly's takeover as owner in the summer of 2022. They have signed numerous players in that time, including this summer, and have a bloated squad. New manager Enzo Maresca has, hence, chosen to outcast 13 players from the first team, as per Metro.

Academy graduate Conor Gallagher was frozen out and sold to Atletico Madrid. The likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, and Armando Broja are expected to follow suit. Amidst this, Marc Cucurella has claimed that the mood in the Chelsea dressing room is good, as he said on Sky Sports:

"I think we are really happy. We have a good group, the main group is from the last season and this can help because you need to know other people. For sure, it’s not easy because maybe you have a good relationship with one of the players and they need to leave.

"We know it’s sometimes part of the job but if we’re not happy, we need to continue speaking or chatting. But for sure, we need to be focused in our job. We know what we need to do and then the rest is not very important."

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 and has made 60 appearances for them so far.

Marc Cucurella on possibilities for Chelsea's 2024-25 season

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League last season under Mauricio Pochettino and reached the final of the Carabao Cup. However, they parted ways with the Argentine and have appointed Enzo Maresca as the new manager.

Marc Cucurella is confident that they can have a good season, as he said (via Metro):

"I think we can have an amazing season. I think, for sure, we need to win trophies. We need to start with one but, for me, if we have the opportunity, I think we can win more than one, hopefully. With good goals and tough targets we can work more to arrive there.

"Now, I think it needs to be regular as well because last season I think we played amazing games but then we play not very good games. So we need to be more regular and then have the possibility to play European competitions again and then, in the cups, I think we need to do really good work because we have the talent to do it."

Chelsea lost their 2024-25 Premier League opener against Manchester City at home. They then beat Servette 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday, August 22.

The Blues will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League on Sunday, August 25.

