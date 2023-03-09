"For talking bullsh** on the internet they have 70m followers" - Ex-Argentina player says he'd slap Manchester United star if he was his son

Former River Plate midfielder Nestor Gorosito has controversially claimed that he would have slapped Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho if the youngster were his son.

Manchester United ace Garnacho came on in the second half to help his team to a comeback win over Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off clash. His shot on goal was blocked in the 73rd minute before Antony curled home the rebound to seal a 2-1 win on the night for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag’s side progressed to the Round-of-16 on the back of a 4-3 aggregate victory over Barcelona.

After the game, the Argentine forward took to social media to mock Barcelona. The 18-year-old posted a picture of himself mimicking Barca midfielder Pedri’s celebration, with the following caption:

“The big team passes the round.”

Former Argentina international, Gorosito has not seen the gesture kindly and has claimed that he would have slapped Garnacho with an open hand if he had the right to do so. Speaking to TyC Sports, the Club Atletico Colon coach said:

“You have to understand that he is a different generation. And that for talking bullsh** on the Internet they have 70 million followers.

“If he were my son, I would have hit him on the neck with an open hand .”

Garnacho, who has 5.1 million followers on Instagram, has played 30 games for Manchester United this season, scoring five times and providing six assists.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag urges club to move on after unacceptable Liverpool defeat

Manchester United succumbed to an embarrassing 7-0 defeat at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium in their Premier League meeting on 5 March. The defeat, which marked their worst in 92 years, has subjected the Red Devils to ridicule on social media. Additionally, many fans have started questioning the 2022-23 Carabao Cup winners’ ability to thrive in the three competitions they are alive in.

Marcus Rashford admits Manchester United were 'unorganised' and the communication was 'bad' against Liverpool



Speaking ahead of the Europa League Round-of-16 first leg against Real Betis on Thursday (9 March), Ten Hag said that the unacceptable loss was just one game in a promising season.

"That is obviously the truth [It's just a single loss] but we can't lose 7-0 against Liverpool. We have to take that, but for the rest you are right,” Ten Hag told MUTV.

“It's one loss and we are in the right position - don't forget that - right position in the league and still playing in three [competitions] and we can still win a lot. We have to take the lessons and move forward.”

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League standings, sitting nine points behind second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. They are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Fulham on 19 March.

