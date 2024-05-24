"Forever a Cule legend, good luck!” - Lamine Yamal sends message to Xavi after Barcelona sacking

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has shared kind words for outgoing manager Xavi.. The Spaniard will be relieved of his duties at the end of the season.

In a meeting between Xavi and president Joan Laporta, which was also attended by sporting director Deco - among others - Barca announced on Friday (May 24) that Xavi will cease to be their manager next season.

It's pertinent to note that the Spaniard had recently announced his intention to continue beyond the season, having announced in January that he was leaving in the summer.

Lamal - who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Xavi this season - posted on Instagram stories, wishing the boss good luck (as translated from Spanish):

“Thank you for having always trusted me. It has been a pleasure to learn and work with you, Mister. Forever a Cule legend. Good luck!”

The 16-year-old - widely touted as a generational talent - has made a whopping 49 appearances across competitions this season, contributing seven goals and 10 assists, starting 29 times.

Most of his goal contributions - five goals and nine assists in 36 games - came in La Liga, where Xavi's side are set to finish behind champions Real Madrid.

"This season, things didn't go as we wanted" - Outgoing Barcelona boss Xavi

Barcelona boss Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi has said that the upcoming La Liga season finale at Sevilla on Sunday (May 26) will be his last in charge of the club, but he will remain a 'Cule' at heart.

Having won the La Liga and Supercopa Espana titles last season, Barca are set to end this campaign without any silverware. Admitting that things didn't go as planned, the Spaniard said (as per Barca Blaugranes):

“This season, things didn’t go as we wanted, but we put our heads together and helped grow a new generation of young footballers from La Masia who inspire all of us Barcelona fans. Many thanks to all.

Thanking everyone involved with the club, he added:

"To the fans, the players, the staff, the club employees, the President, the Board of Directors, the sports directors, the media and everyone with whom I have shared the journey over these two and a half seasons. I wish the best to the club that I carry in my heart."

Former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick could take over as the next Barcelona boss (as per BBC), but there hasn't been an official annoucement from the club yet.