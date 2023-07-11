Forgotten 22-year-old Chelsea defender becomes longest-serving player at Stamford Bridge after Baba Rahman exit

Defender Ethan Ampadu has become Chelsea's longest-serving player in the current squad following the exit of Baba Rahman. The 22-year-old has been on loan in Serie A for the last two seasons and faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Rahman was signed by the Blues in 2015 from Augsburg but he failed to get a place in the starting XI. He was loaned out to Schalke and Reading twice, while there were loan spells at Reims, Mallorca and PAOK as well. The Ghanian has now completed a permanent move to PAOK, where he has penned a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Following the left-back's exit, Ampadu will become Chelsea's current longest-serving member with the senior side. He was signed from Exeter City in 2017 and made his debut in the same season in the EFL Cup.

Should the Welshman also leave this summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga will become the longest-serving member of the senior squad. Cesar Azpiliceuta was the holder of the title so far, having joined the Blues in 2012, but he left for Atletico Madrid last week.

Chelsea urged to move on from Kepa Arrizabalaga

Evening Standard have reported that Mauricio Pocehttino is keen on giving Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance this season. However, Ben Foster believes the Spaniard is not good enough to be starting for Chelsea.

Following the late 2-2 draw at home to Everton last season, Foster said on his YouTube channel:

"Let's talk about Everton's equalizer because I think Kepa should save it. A top goalkeeper saves that. This is a big moment; we're in injury time, so if he saves that, it's 2-1. These the fine margins, but I think a top goalie has to save that."

He added:

"I don't think Kepa is the right guy for it, full stop. I don't think he's the long-term solution. I think at the end of the season either Mendy will get fit and get back in the team or they will need to go into the market and sign somebody. They spent £70m on Kepa by the way and £25m on Mendy; that's almost £100m on goalkeepers."

Chelsea have already sold Edouard Mendy this summer, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga as the only senior keeper in the squad with Marcus Bettinelli.

