Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hails Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

After Olivier Giroud's stunning display against Sevilla in the Champions League this week, the Frenchman's former manager Arsene Wenger has been full of praise for the Chelsea striker.

The legendary Arsenal manager brought Giroud to the Premier League from Montpellier in 2012. Giroud went on to score 105 goals in 253 appearances for the Gunners, while also being a key part of three of Arsenal's record total of FA Cup triumphs.

Oldest players to score a Champions League hat-trick:



1. Olivier Giroud, 2020—34 years, 63 days



2. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2019—34 years, 35 days



3. Claudio Pizarro, 2012—34 years, 34 days pic.twitter.com/63fKIAMs6R — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 3, 2020

Olivier Giroud left Arsenal in 2018 for London rivals Chelsea. He has mostly been used as a back-up striker behind current Chelsea forwards Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner. However, the Frenchman continues to produce when called upon by manager Frank Lampard.

This was most apparent on Wednesday, when 34-year-old scored all four goals as Chelsea beat Sevilla 4-0 on Matchday Five of the Champions League. Speaking to CBS Sports, Arsene Wenger poured praise on Giroud.

"I said that many times, as well the Premier League, in the French national team there is always a debate about him but Olivier Giroud has – apart from his footballing qualities – he has an absolutely strong mentality and strong motivational level and has qualities that nobody else has. He can always be a resource inside a club even when he doesn’t start the game and has an immaculate mentality. He is a real team player what is not always the case for strikers and overall I think he is an exceptional personality. And that’s why every time you think he’s disappeared, he bounces back. There’s no coincidence, he has over 100 caps for France. Nobody gives you 100 caps to please you."

Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in search of game time, with Italian champions Juventus said to be looking to bring in the French striker. Despite this, Giroud has been adamant about wanting to fight for his place in the squad.

"I just have to show the manager that I am ready to fight until the end. I told him that at the beginning of the season, but obviously to be happy I need to be a little bit more on the pitch. The gaffer gave me the opportunity to play and I hope I will have more opportunities again because I think I’ve shown him that I am ready to fight for the team. We all want to be on the pitch but we have a great squad. If I play a bit more than in the beginning of the season, I have a good chance to be fit and ready for the Euros."

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is focused on the Euros

Olivier Giroud

Speaking about how his current game time could affect his chances of travelling to the European Championships this summer, the Chelsea striker sounded hopeful.

"I had a conversation with [French national boss Didier] Deschamps and he said if the situation stayed like that, I will have to take a decision in January. I am pretty sure I can get some more game time and stay at Chelsea because that is what I want. I want to win trophies with Chelsea, so basically that’s it. You never know in football, everything is going very fast, but right now I am very happy. I am a happy man and I am proud to be a Chelsea player."

Giroud: "If I play a bit more, I have a good chance to be fit & ready for the Euros. I had a conversation with Deschamps, he said if the situation stayed like that, I will have to take a decision in January. I am pretty sure I can get some more game time & stay at Chelsea"#CFC pic.twitter.com/kdrezLGDBB — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) December 3, 2020

