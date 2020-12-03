Reports: Juventus considering double swoop for Chelsea stars Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri

Reports in Italy suggest that Juventus are preparing to sign both Emerson Palmieri and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

The Bianconeri currently find themselves short of options in the left-back position, and it is believed that they consider Emerson to be a possible alternative to Alex Sandro on the left of defence.

Olivier Giroud could also provide firepower in attack as Juventus struggle in front of goal when they are without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The France international has struggled for playing time at Chelsea this season and currently finds himself below Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner on the pecking order.

His condition is far from ideal, considering the fact that he nurtures plans of leading his country's attack at the European Championship next summer. He recently also admitted that he would have to make a decision about his future soon.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 💯% 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬.



Your MOTM, @_OlivierGiroud_! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/JB4sCryYrC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 3, 2020

The former Arsenal man still has a lot to offer even at 34 and showcased his abilities with four goals as Chelsea decimated Sevilla 4-0 in the Champions League.

That was a statement of intent to Frank Lampard about his importance to the team and if Giroud's situation does not improve in the coming weeks, he could well depart for Juventus when the winter window opens.

Things have been much worse for Emerson at Stamford Bridge. He was reportedly close to leaving Chelsea for Inter Milan before the collapse of the deal at the last hour.

The 26-year-old does not appear to be in Lampard's plans and has made just one appearance in the Premier League this season, with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso preferred to him.

Advertisement

A move away from the Blues might be in his best interest if he is to make Italy's squad for the 2020 European Championship next June.

A move to Juventus would represent a return to Serie A for Emerson as he previously spent four years in Italy playing for AS Roma and Palermo.

After securing Champions League qualification, Chelsea and Juventus to turn their attention to domestic action

Olivier Giroud became the oldest man to score a Champions League hat-trick

Both Chelsea and Juventus secured qualification to the Champions League knockout rounds with two games to spare. However, while the London side are guaranteed the top spot, the Turin giants still have all to play for when they face Barcelona.

There are several stages to having a merry Christmas! 🎅



Step 1: Traditions! 🎄 🎁 🍝 🎮@AlvaroMorata has got it down to a T! 😎 #XmasReunion: 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦𝘥. pic.twitter.com/yuqdY5TGT0 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 3, 2020

Juventus' attention will turn to domestic competition this weekend as they will host Torino in the Turin derby with the hopes of getting back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to continue their impressive run with a win against Leeds United.