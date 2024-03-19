Former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva rates the Gunners' chances to win the Premier League this season

Gilberto Silva has talked up Arsenal's chances of beating Liverpool and Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners sit top of the league alongside Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders but have a superior goal difference (7). They are also just a point above Pep Guardiola's reigning champions who are third.

Arsenal haven't won the title since 2004 and came agonizingly close to doing so last season. They led the title race by eight points at the turn of 2023 but missed out to City by five points by the season's end.

Arteta's men are in red-hot form at a crucial stage of the season, winning their last eight league outings. That included an impressive 3-1 win against Liverpool at the Emirates (February 4).

Gilberto, who won the title with the Gunners in 2004, feels his former club has a good opportunity to pip their title rivals to glory. The Brazilian alluded to last season's disappointment (via Metro):

"It won't be easy. But I do think Arsenal can win the Premier League. Last year they came so close. I was very sad for them. I know what it's like to come close to success then lose. I had it in the 2006 Champions League final."

Arteta's squad is brimming with talent such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba who have all flourished this season.

Gilberto touched on the team spirit within the Gunners' camp:

"Arsenal has a very good team right now, and there is a hunger to win. When I speak to (sporting director) Edu that's always clear. So now they need a big effort because it's not going to be easy to finish above Liverpool and Manchester City."

Arteta's side clash with City on March 31 at the Etihad, a game that could have massive title implications. Gilberto looked ahead to that game and highlighted the opportunity the north Londoners have:

"These types of games are the ones football players relish. You need to raise your game and focus. Most players like this. Arsenal has a great opportunity in front of them."

The Gunners ended a woeful run of failing to beat City in the Premier League since 2015 back in October. They won 1-0 at the Emirates thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's 86th-minute goal.

Gilberto Silva urges Arsenal to sign Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz

Gilberto Silva has backed Douglas Luiz to head to the Emirates.

Gilberto may think his former club can win the title this season but he's advised Arteta to strengthen his midfield this summer. The Brazilian thinks his fellow countryman Douglas Luiz should be targeted (via the source above):

"I think he'll be expensive because he's in good form... Any top club would want him right now, so why not Arsenal? I think it would be a great move for the club and him."

Luiz, 25, has been a standout performer for Aston Villa this season in their pursuit of a top-four finish. The Brazil international has made 42 appearances across competitions, posting 10 goals and as many assists.

Reports claim that the Gunners may have to fork out £100 million to sign the Villains' midfielder. City are also interested and Guardiola is a 'huge fan' of the Cityzens' former academy prospect.