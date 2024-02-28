Manchester City join Arsenal in the race to sign £100m-rated PL midfielder, Guardiola is a 'huge fan': Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to battle Arsenal to the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Football Insider reports that the Cityzens have set their sights on Luiz amid a stellar season for the Brazilian. The 25-year-old has bagged 10 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a 'huge fan' of Luiz. The Spanish tactician feels the Brazil international has displayed significant improvement at Villa since leaving the Etihad five years ago.

Guardiola's treble winners placed a buy-back clause in the £15 million deal that took him to Villa Park in 2019. But, that's now expired and City will have to pay the Villians' valuation of the midfielder which is £100 million.

Guardiola touched on Luiz's departure by suggesting he may return to the Etihad. He said (via One Football) in October 2019:

"The work permit was not possible, so loan, loan, and now he's at Aston Villa. I think we have an option to bring him back... The talent is always there. He has played some games - he didn't play other ones. We will see at the end of the season how his level is. But the quality was there and is there."

The Cityzens will also have to see off competition from long-term admirers, Arsenal. The Gunners reportedly had three bids worth up to £25 million rejected by Villa in the summer of 2022.

However, Mikel Arteta's interest in Luiz hasn't subsided and his impressive form this season has drawn attention from both the north Londoners and City. He has two years left on his contract at Villa Park.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have been 'unstoppable'

Pep Guardiola (left) moved to praise his title rivals.

Manchester City and Arsenal are battling in a three-horse title race along with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Merseysiders sit top of the league, with a one-point lead over second-placed City and a two-point lead over Arteta's third-placed north Londoners.

The Cityzens have been enjoying a rich reign of form, unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League outings. They are breathing down Liverpool's necks but also have the threat of the Gunners to contend with.

Guardiola has been impressed with Liverpool and Arsenal's performances this season. The Spaniard labeled the two title rivals as unstoppable while also praising top-four contenders Villa (via GOAL):

"How they [our opponents] are playing, even Aston Villa but especially, Arsenal and Liverpool. They are scoring three, four, five goals a day. So that means they are almost unstoppable."

Manchester City are looking to win the title for the fourth year in a row which would be the first time an English club has achieved this feat. They trailed the Gunners in the title race at this stage last season but eventually came out on top, finishing five points clear.