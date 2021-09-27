"You're the European champions, at least give it a go" - Agbonlahor slams Chelsea for 'anti-football' display

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticized Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his tactics against Manchester City on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel opted to play three holding midfielders against Manchester City, a tactic that allowed Pep Guardiola's men to dominate possession and restricted Chelsea's attacking play. The Blues failed to record a shot on target in the game.

Gabriel Agbonlahor expressed disbelief at the strategy Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea deployed on Saturday. The former Aston Villa striker believes the Blues should have been more positive, and labeled them 'anti-football'.

"I was watching it and I was thinking this is anti-football, even the Chelsea fans were groaning during the first half calling for someone to get up the pitch to support Werner and Lukaku," Agbonlahor told TalkSport.

"Honeslty Man City must have been thinking to themselves why do you want to come and sit back and get a point, you're the European champions at leat give it a go. I was attack vs defence, we used to do it in training, that's what it was for the whole first half."

"When they changed it in the second half, Havertz came on and made some runs in behind, they improved. But even the manager has come out and said he got it wrong."

Thomas Tuchel's pragmatic approach helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season. The Blues had to overcome European superpowers in Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester City to win Europe's premier football competition.

Chelsea have, however, strengthened their attack over the summer through the addition of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. But the former Inter Milan star didn't receive proper service during the course of the game against Manchester City on Saturday and was often left isolated in attack.

Chelsea will need to get results against the big teams if they are to challenge for the Premier League title

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea have put in a number of impressive performances this season, including their 2-0 victory over Arsenal and their 3-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues did, however, come away with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield and lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are currently in third place in the Premier League table behind leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City.

Goal News @GoalNews



21 touches

33% pass completion

0 shots on goal



😬



✍️ Romelu Lukaku vs Manchester City:21 touches33% pass completion0 shots on goal✍️ @NizaarKinsella Romelu Lukaku vs Manchester City:



Thomas Tuchel's side are among the favorites to win the Premier League title this season, but will need to come away with better results against their immediate rivals.

