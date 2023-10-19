Former Ballon d'Or winner urges Italian teams to sign star player reportedly linked with Liverpool move

Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner, reckons OGC Nice midfielder Khepren Thuram, linked with Liverpool this summer, is good enough to play for any Serie A side.

The younger brother of Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram and son of former France international Lillian Thuram, Khepren has quietly made a name for himself with his exploits for Nice.

Khepren Thuram, 22, has eight goals and 11 assists in 175 games across competitions for Nice since his first-team debut four years ago. That includes seven starts in the league this season, missing one game due to a thigh injury.

As per TuttoJuve (via JuveFC), Juventus and Liverpool are in the fray for the younger Thuram. In fact, the Reds were briefly interested in snapping up the 22-year-old this summer before moving on to other targets.

Meanwhile, Italy's 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning captain Cannavaro recently told Calciomercato (via cultofcalcio) about Khepren Thuram:

“Khephren Thuram can play in any Italian team, if I were a Serie A club, I would take him immediately. He would be useful for everyone.”

Calciomercato also reports that Inter are also in the fray to snap up Marcus Thuram's younger brother.

How have Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have made a good start to the season, winning eight of 11 games across competitions. Their only loss came in a league fixture at leaders Tottenham Hotspur, which they lost 2-1 and finishing with nine men. The Reds also saw a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly ruled out by VAR for offside.

Jurgen Klopp's side are fourth in the standings after eight games, three behind the leading pair of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal (20 points apiece). The Reds have also done well in Europe, winning both their UEFA Europa League games.

They return to action against Everton in the league on Saturday (October 21). Klopp's side have won all five games at home across competitions this season. They won this fixture 2-0 at home last season and drew away goalless.