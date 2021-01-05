Former Barcelona star Deco chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Deco had the privilege of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his illustrious career for club and country. The diminutive Portuguese star was one of the best players of his generation and won several accolades in his playing days.

When asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (quotes via Planet Football, Deco remained diplomatic as ever with his response but indicated that the Argentine was the superior football.

“The guy [Cristiano Ronaldo] is sick, I haven’t seen anyone in training sessions like that. I think it’s really difficult to be like that."

“They are completely different. Though Messi takes care of himself like a normal athlete, Ronaldo is unbelievable. It borders on sickness because he always wants to be the best at his job. He competes in everything.”

“There is no doubt that Messi is the best player in the world, he does incredible things and keeps on breaking records. I think Cristiano is nearly as good as Messi. They are both phenomenal footballers but in different ways. They are far and away the best footballers in the world.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi are still going strong in their 30s

Former Barcelona midfielder Deco

While Deco played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and enjoyed a successful spell at the Camp Nou before moving to Chelsea, he shared the national team dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both attackers are regarded are legends of the game and have broken several long-standing records over the course of their careers so far. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also locked horns in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season, with Juventus winning 3-0 at the Camp Nou in December 2020.

Despite entering their 30s, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shown no signs of slowing down and have shown their class once again this season. Both Barcelona and Juventus are in the running to win the domestic crown in Spain and Italy respectively, but only time will tell if they manage their hands on the prize at the end of the season.

