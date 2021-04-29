Former Barcelona star Xavi wants Lionel Messi to remain happy at the club

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez believes the club have failed to keep Lionel Messi happy. The former Blaugrana captain thinks that despite having the greatest footballer in the world in their squad, Barcelona haven't achieved what the fans would have wanted them to.

According to Xavi, Barcelona have struggled in recent seasons which has disappointed Lionel Messi. The current Al-Sadd manager believes Barcelona's major disappointments have come in the Champions League.

🗣 | Xavi: "We have to find Messi’s happiness. With Leo happy, Barça win more titles. Many times I’ve seen that Messi hasn’t been happy on the field. It’s sad as a Culé that we haven’t taken advantage of his talent during the last few years."[@esport3] pic.twitter.com/qtGELXrJKV — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) April 28, 2021

Xavi believes Lionel Messi is still Barcelona's main man

Xavi Hernandez feels Barcelona have under-utilized Lionel Messi in recent seasons. The 41-year old believes that Lionel Messi is still Barcelona's main man and the club should do everything in their power to keep the 33-year old Argentinian happy at the Nou Camp.

Talking to TV3, Xavi said the following about his former teammate Lionel Messi:

“I’m sorry that we (Barcelona) have not taken enough advantage of Messi in recent years. Many times it has made me feel that Leo has not been happy on the pitch and I’m sorry as a culer that we have not taken enough advantage of having the best player of the world and of history"

Messi has been inspirational for Barcelona this season. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

According to Xavi, the key for Barcelona to get back to their glory days is through Lionel Messi's form. The former Barca captain suggests the club should strive to create a happy atmosphere for Lionel Messi. Xavi believes this in turn will benefit Barcelona.

The 2010 World Cup winner said:

“We have make Leo happy because with a happy Leo you have a lot more chances to win titles. That he hasn’t felt happy in what I consider the club of my life makes me sad.”

After last year's Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi was unhappy at Barcelona and had asked to leave the club.

However, the Barcelona board refused to let Messi leave and held him to his contract which ends this season. There are still no developments about the possibility of a new contract for Messi at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is the only player to score 25+ league goals in each of the last 12 seasons.



Incredible. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TnurO5fV0S — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 22, 2021

Despite being 33 years old, Lionel Messi is still carrying Barcelona towards La Liga glory this season. The Cules are 2 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid but have a game in hand.

Lionel Messi has had a stellar season yet again. The Argentine has scored 33 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions. Seeing Leo Messi play for some other club would be unimaginable for Barca fans.