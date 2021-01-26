Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard issues statement following his sacking

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has issued a statement following his sacking on Monday. He thanked fans for their constant support, while also expressing disappointment over the lack of time he was given to take the club to the next level.

Chelsea finally decided to part ways with the Englishman after a poor run of form in the Premier League, where they currently sit at ninth place, 11 points away from league leaders, Manchester United.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

Frank Lampard has now taken to Instagram to issue a statement following his dismissal. He said:

"It has been a privilege and an honour to to manage Chelsea, a club that has been part of my life for so long," Lampard wrote.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what it means to me.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club."

The 42-year-old added:

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

"I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, the players, the coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times. I wish the team and the club every success for the future."

Thomas Tuchel to take over Chelsea's managerial seat after Frank Lampard’s dismissal

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be the favourite to take over the managerial reins at Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly set to appoint former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, having relieved Frank Lampard of his duties 18 months into his three-year contract.

The German head coach is set to become the 13th manager at Stamford Bridge since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over the London club in 2003.

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea manager, confirmed. Frank Lampard will be officially sacked today - Tuchel has accepted the #CFC job and is expected to sign in the coming hours. 🔵



RB Lepzig won’t let Nagelsmann go now + Allegri is considering other options/clubs. https://t.co/KODPcJAFF5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

Tuchel will join Chelsea after a relatively short period of unemployment, as he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain following a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in December last year.

The 47-year-old won six trophies during his time with PSG, including two Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France, the Coupe de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions.

Last season, Frank Lampard led Chelsea to a top-four finish and the FA Cup final, relying solely on academy players. However, the club’s all-time goalscorer has been unable to replicate that feat so far this season, despite a number of big-money signings in the summer.

He finished with 1.67 points-per-game, the worst record of all the Chelsea managers to have worked under Abramovich, after 44 wins, 15 draws and 25 defeats in 84 outings.

The Englishman’s final game in charge of the Blues was a 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on Sunday.