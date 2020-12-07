Chelsea are serious title contenders after their remarkable comeback victory over Leeds United, believes former Blues shot-stopper Mark Bosnich.

The Australian reiterated that he has felt Chelsea are in the race for the Premier League trophy right from the start of the season, which was preceded by a glorious summer transfer window.

He mentioned that the inclusion of players such as Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva at the back, alongside world-class youngsters in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, has handed Chelsea a real boost.

As recently as this weekend, Chelsea came back from a goal behind to comfortable beat Leeds United 3-1, with goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic helping the cause.

"They are in very good hands," says former Chelsea man Bosnich

Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva have solidified the Chelsea back line

With the win, Chelsea went top of the table for the first time since September 2018 and extended their stunning unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches.

The Blues have been heavily tipped to challenge for the domestic title despite possessing a relatively young squad with an inexperienced manager in Frank Lampard.

They are, however, starting to produce some of the best football in the division in recent months. While the forward signings have added various dimensions to an already creative Chelsea attack, the likes of Silva and Mendy are primary reasons behind the team's fine defensive tally.

Thank you to all of the @ChelseaFC fans who have been able to come tonight 🙏🏽 Happy to have you back at home #StamfordBridge #CHELEE — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 5, 2020

Bosnich feels the same, as he said:

"I think they are genuine contenders. I think the addition of Mendy in goal, Thiago Silva at the back, some of the young players such as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, and Pulisic [is great]."

The former Chelsea goalkeeper added, lavishing praise on Lampard:

"I always thought right from the start of the season and nothing has really changed my mind, I think they are genuine contenders. It's going to be a difficult season for them and Frank and his staff will know that, but once again, they are in very good hands. They have somebody who has won things before and someone who knows how to win things, and this is so important."

Chelsea will have to continue winning games in order to pile pressure on Tottenham Hotspur and PL holders Liverpool, and their next league assignment comes in the form of an away match against Everton.

Prior to that, they are set to host Krasnodar in the Champions League tomorrow.

