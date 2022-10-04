Former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel turns down Bundesliga return - Report

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly turned down the opportunity to make a quick return to the touchline. He was offered the chance to join Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen have endured a difficult start to their campaign. They are currently languishing in the 17th spot of the Bundesliga table. The German club have only picked up five points from their first eight games of the season.

A win, two draws and five losses see them in the relegation zone at this point in time. Manager Gerardo Seaone is under pressure and could very well be replaced.

They offered Tuchel the role as an option. The former Chelsea and PSG coach was sacked by the Blues on 7 September after a not-so-good start to the campaign. A 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League was his last act at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's sacking by the Blues came as a surprise to many. After joining from PSG, the German won several individual and collective awards at Stamford Bridge.

He helped the club win their second ever UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020-21.

After the sudden sacking, Tuchel released an emotional statement that read:

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end."

Tuchel added:

"This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start."

He concluded:

The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

