Former Chelsea star once compared to Eden Hazard retires from football aged just 28, shares message on Instagram

Former Chelsea wonderkid Charly Musonda, who was widely regarded as the heir to Eden Hazard, has announced his retirement from professional football aged 28. The former forward took to Instagram to share an emotional message with which he confirmed his decision to step away from the game and focus on helping younger players thrive.

After over a year out of the public eye, Musonda revealed via Instagram that his professional career has come to an end. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who had a hand in his becoming a professional footballer and expressed his desire to help footballers around the world achieve their dreams.

"Today I'm announcing that I'm stepping away from 11v11 football, but not so much away from the game I have loved, I still think I have a lot to give, especially for top players around the globe who need a stage.

"I have been through so much over the last few years so many emotions happiness, sadness, which made me realise there are so many great talents with great stories who have gone or are going through similar obstacles with so much left to give but little help, and there's probably no one better to help but me, more on @vs1fc coming soon.

"For now I would like to thank my family for always supporting me through the highest highs and lowest lows, you are the best. Thank you to all the players I have played with, against, on the streets, at school and at club level. My idols for inspiring me. All coaches that I have had, beginning with my dad all the way to all the youth and academy coaches to first team coaches at club and international level.

"My wish is for all great players out there who go all out to make those dreams a reality the opportunity to achieve success for themselves and their families, from the current players who inspire kids around the world to the next generation on the come up, always believe, play free and enjoy every minute you have.

"As for me, I have been truly blessed, this is not goodbye, but a new beginning, one where hopefully I can help play a small part in making the world better for footballers. Thank you and see you soon with a football always."

Charly Musonda joined Chelsea as a schoolboy from Anderlecht in his native Belgium, where he is still regarded as one of their greatest youth products. He represented Belgium at nearly every level of youth international football and was widely regarded as the next Hazard.

Musonda made his Chelsea debut in the 2017-18 season under Antonio Conte, making just seven appearances and scoring once. He left to join Vitesse on loan in 2018, where he suffered a devastating posterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for two years.

Chelsea released the Belgian in 2022, ten years after he joined them from Anderlecht, and he joined Levante in Spain's second division. He made 19 appearances in his sole season with the Spanish side before moving to Anorthosis in Cyprus. He remained in Cyprus for the 2023-24 season and has been without a club since then.

Charly Musonda possessed an electric change of pace and ability to beat his man with tricks and flicks that caused him to be likened to Hazard. He plans now to support young footballers in their pursuit of their dreams of reaching the highest level.

Joao Pedro completes medical, Chelsea announcement imminent: Reports

Joao Pedro has reportedly completed his medical examination ahead of signing his contract to become a new Chelsea player. The Brazil international is in the USA, where he will team up with Enzo Maresca's side once his signing is finalized.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Pedro has undergone his medicals after cutting short his holidays to travel from Brazil to the USA, where the FIFA Club World Cup is ongoing. The 23-year-old will cost Chelsea £55 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons as he has agreed on a seven-year contract.

The Brighton & Hove Albion man turned down an opportunity to join Newcastle United in favour of signing for Maresca's side this summer. He will be eligible to feature for the Blues when they face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

