Former Chelsea star explains why Lionel Messi deserved to win 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award over Manchester City's Erling Haaland

John Obi Mikel has said Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award over Manchester City's Erling Haaland, reasoning that City could win even without their star player.

The pair finished on the same number of points (48), but Messi pipped the Norway international to the title after receiving more votes from national team captains. When asked whether Messi deserved to win the trophy over Haaland, former Chelsea star Mikel told Sky Sports:

"I think he did. I understand that Haaland is a great player, he plays for Manchester City. Man City is a team that creates chances, they win games. He hasn't played for what, nine games, 10 games? What are they doing? They've lost one in nine or one in ten. They create chances, they score goals, they know how to win games without Haaland."

Expand Tweet

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is currently sidelined due to a foot injury. Even in his absence, the Cityzens have won four out of their last five Premier League fixtures and have not lost a single one of their nine matches across competitions.

Meanwhile, Messi has been pivotal to Inter Miami's success this season. He has scored 11 goals and assisted five from 14 matches across competitions. In the 2023 MLS Season, the Herons won just one out of six matches in which the Barcelona legend did not play.

Lothar Matthaus says Erling Haaland deserved 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award over Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Former Germany international Lothar Matthaus believes Lionel Messi did not win any major titles in 2023 and does not deserve the FIFA The Best Men's Player award.

However, the 36-year-old Argentine sensation did manage to win Ligue 1 before moving to Inter Miami last summer. He also won the Leagues Cup with the Herons following his transfer.

Disregarding these achievements, Matthaus told Sky Deutschland (via Goal):

“He (Lionel Messi) can't be the winner this time. I think he was the best footballer of the last 20 years, but he has been in Paris and Miami, where he is now creating a hype, and not won any major titles.”

“If you look at the great successes, there is no way past Manchester City and - when choosing the best player - Erling Haaland. He won the most important titles with Man City, his strike rate was impressive."

Haaland won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup in his first season at the Etihad. Moreover, he contributed with 52 strikes across competitions last season.