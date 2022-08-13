Former Chelsea star terminates contract with current club ahead rumored of Premier League return

Former Chelsea attacker Willian has parted ways with Brazilian club Corinthians amidst interest from Premier League club Fulham.

Willian plied his trade in the Premier League for eight years between 2013 and 2021. Following his stints with Chelsea and Arsenal, he returned to boyhood club Corinthians after leaving the Gunners by mutual consent last summer.

However, the Brazilian has been tipped to return to Europe during the ongoing transfer window. He has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs, including Premier League newcomers Fulham.

The Cottagers are said to be prepared to take Willian back to England this summer. Reports last week claimed that they are already negotiating the terms of a potential transfer.

It has now emerged that the 34-year-old has terminated his contract with Corinthians ahead of his proposed return to England. The club announced on Friday (August 12) that they have accepted the player's request to part ways with them on their official website.

Discussions ongoing to find the best solution with his agent. Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has signed termination of the contract with Corinthians. He wants a new challenge in Europe.Discussions ongoing to find the best solution with his agent. Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has signed termination of the contract with Corinthians. He wants a new challenge in Europe. 🚨🇧🇷 #transfersDiscussions ongoing to find the best solution with his agent. https://t.co/fhaFwiOoJT

Willian had 16 more months remaining on his contract with Corinthians. However, he has decided to terminate it early as he looks to return to Europe this summer.

Globo Esporte claimed on Tuesday (August 9) that the attacker is on the verge of accepting an offer from Fulham. It now remains to be seen if Craven Cottage is indeed his next destination.

Willian joined Chelsea from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala for £32 million in the summer of 2013. He spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, making 339 appearances across all competitions in the process.

The Brazilian scored 63 goals and provided 62 assists in those matches. He also helped the Blues win the Premier League twice, while also being a part of their UEFA Europa League triumph in 2018-19.

Arsenal then signed Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. However, he terminated his lucrative £20 million contract the following year after he managed to score just one goal in 37 matches.

Former Chelsea star Willian's move to Corinthians did not go to plan

Willian went on to return to former club Corinthians on a free transfer last summer. However, the move did not go according to plan for him despite making 45 appearances across all competitions for them.

The 34-year-old was the subject of severe criticism after Corinthians bowed out of two important competitions, the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores in recent weeks. He has now revealed that death threats towards him and his family have prompted him to leave Brazil. He told Globo Esporte [via Sky Sports]:

"I did not come to Brazil to get threatened. Whenever Corinthians lost and if sometimes I was not doing well in the game, my family received threats, and curses on social media. My wife, my daughters, after a while [they] also started attacking my father, and my sister."

It appears Fulham are prepared to offer him an escape route out of Brazil.

