"He does not create goals" - Former Juventus manager opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's role

Former Juventus manager Marcello Lippi believes despite Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits in front of goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner needs to create chances for his team-mates to be considered a true centre-forward.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Juvefc.com), Lippi believes Cristiano Ronaldo needs a proper number nine to thrive as a forward like Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. Lippi said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the strongest scorer in the world. He does not create them, but he makes them concrete. What is important is that the team offers them a lot. He was never a true center forward, he always needed a type 9 Benzema next door, but Juve don't have this 9."

Marcello Lippi thinks new manager Massimiliano Allegri will play two forwards to support Cristiano Ronaldo and get the best out of the 36-year-old superstar. Lippi added:

"I imagine that Allegri will make him play with two other strikers, in a system of cuts, overlaps and changes of position that will not give reference points to the defenses."

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a tremendous amount of goals in a season, his assist numbers are always less. Last season, the 36-year-old forward netted 29 goals in Serie A. However, Ronaldo only managed to register 2 assists to his name.

However, Juventus fans will not mind Cristiano Ronaldo's assist numbers if carries on his goalscoring form to help the Bianconeri regain their lost Serie A crown.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Marcello Lippi:



Allegri has important ones like Dybala, Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Morata, Cuadrano and Chiesa, who is a beast. The important thing is that the team offers many solutions to Ronaldo, who for me is the best goal scorer in the world. " pic.twitter.com/nU9SAuRWNn — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) August 12, 2021

Juventus need to sort out Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

Despite being one of their most important players, Juventus are still yet to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a new contract. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has entered the final year of his Juventus contract with no signs of an extension in sight.

Juventus will need to act quickly or else they risk losing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. According to various reports, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to France after already signing Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona.

Despite his age, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down. The 36-year-old is coming into the new season after winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

PSG want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe in 2022, according to AS 👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pVwOwjRWpX — Goal (@goal) August 12, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar